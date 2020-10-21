Code Corporation Adds Three New Partners to its Global Channel Program

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code Corporation today announced it has added three new companies, Agilant Solutions, Inc., Touch Screens Inc., and New West, to its growing list of channel partners around the world.

“Companies that seek more value, innovation and power from data capture technology such as barcode scanning hardware and software solutions, consistently turn to Code Corporation,” said Emily Scales, Channel Marketing Manager at Code Corporation. “We are looking forward to Agilant, Touch Screens, and New West gaining the success that dozens of other partners have achieved by leveraging the competitive advantages of our best-in-market solutions as well as the unique benefits of our CodeAlliance partner program.”

The CodeAlliance program marries world-class data capture technology and services with vital sales and marketing support to drive growth and success in multiple industries and more than 100 countries worldwide. The program features and industry-leading benefits such as tailored solutions based on geography, no minimum revenue requirements for the first year, partner-exclusive pricing, deal registration protection, participation in rebate programs, unrestricted rebate use, and more, are among the most comprehensive in the industry.

New members of CodeAlliance include:

Agilant Solutions, Inc: (“Agilant”) is an international digital transformation company providing leading IT services and solutions. Agilant offers strategic design, proven IT technologies, and world-class support backed by more than three decades of industry experience. It provides a complete breadth of distributed IT solutions from their tightly integrated divisions: Advisory & Transformation, Managed Services, OmniChannel Technology Services, and IT Procurement. By leveraging our extensive industry experience and best-practices, Agilant helps clients become more effective in their ability to respond to business and competitive needs. More at https://www.goagilant.com/.

Touch Screens Inc.: offers more than 25,000 different products including Touch Screens, Touch Computers, and Point-of-Sale (POS) equipment. Its East Coast and West Coast offices sell wholesale as a distributor, integrator or VAR to government, industrial plants, warehouses, retail, hospitality, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, military, small businesses, real-estate, and overseas. More at www.TouchWindow.com.

New West Technologies, Inc.: Since 1992, New West Technologies has been an installer and integrator of point of sale (POS) software and retail solutions for a wide range of vertical retailers, including liquor stores, cannabis seed-to-sale providers, footwear and apparel boutiques, and so many more. Our focus is on helping businesses increase profitability and efficiency through developing the best retail, mobile, payments, and infrastructure systems possible. Partnering with many industry-leading software, hardware, and payments providers, New West develops solutions that are flexible, user-friendly, and make use of the latest in hardware, wireless, cloud-based, mobile, and network technology solutions. More at https://www.newestech.com.

For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.