CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Apptegy Inc. with Growth Financing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce a growth capital financing for Apptegy Inc. (“Apptegy”), a leading omni-channel communication platform designed to help schools connect with students and parents. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, the additional capital will be used to support the firm’s strategic initiatives and growth into new regions.

Apptegy’s platform provides the primary point of communication to keep students and parents up-to-date on school activities, build school brand awareness, and highlight student achievement. The company’s flagship product, Thrillshare, provides school administrators with a user-friendly centralized portal to manage all digital communications including text messages, email, social media, and mobile apps. Backed by Five Elms Capital, Apptegy serves clients across all 50 states.

“Given the shift toward online learning, it is even more critical for school districts to have digital tools in place to engage with their communities, provide real time updates, key information, and to highlight student achievement without the difficulty of working with multiple technology vendors,” says Sara Johnson, Managing Director in CIBC’s Austin Innovation Banking office. “We were impressed with Apptegy’s value proposition, best-in-class customer support, and long term product roadmap.”

“We’re excited to work with CIBC Innovation Banking as the team understands what it takes to scale sales and product teams while supporting our growth trajectory,” said Jeston George, CEO of Apptegy. “This financing facility provides additional runway to support our longer term strategic initiatives including new product roll-outs, international expansion, and acquisition opportunities.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About Apptegy, Inc.

Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Apptegy provides a SaaS platform to help schools manage communication across all devices and social networks. Engaging with the community and presenting a compelling brand is essential to maintaining and growing student enrollment in a competitive school market driven by the shift toward school choice. build For more, visit https://www.apptegy.com/.