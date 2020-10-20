Oral-B Announces a New Initiative and $1 Million Commitment to Help Make Better Oral Health Outcomes Possible for All

Oral-B is leading the conversation to help people everywhere have access to the right information and tools for optimal at-home oral care by partnering with notable voices and dentists. Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, and Manny MUA are joining forces with Oral-B to bring awareness to the importance of making oral health a priority. (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Oral-B announced an initiative to help make better oral health outcomes possible for all. The initiative aims to inspire people across the country to improve their brushing game with the brand’s most innovative and newly launched electric toothbrush, Oral-B iO, and to provide oral health support to individuals and communities in need.

To kick off the multi-pronged program, Oral-B has committed to providing $1 million total in donated product and dental care to high-risk individuals through a partnership with Dental Lifeline Network. Oral-B has also teamed up with dentists across all 50 states to bring its very best brush to deserving and vulnerable individuals. DLN’s volunteer network treats patients who suffer from seriously neglected oral health and donates life-changing and saving care to help restore their overall health.

“We are beyond thankful for Oral-B’s dedicated support in making its highly-advanced oral care products accessible to some of the people with special needs who need them most,” said Fred Leviton, CEO of Dental Lifeline Network. “During a time where health and wellness are of critical importance, we are proud to work alongside Oral-B in our shared mission during this difficult time.”

According to the American Dental Association, patient volumes are just hitting 74 percent of pre-pandemic levels. With many people continuing to delay dentist office visits, at-home oral care routines are more important than ever. Oral-B is leading the conversation to help people everywhere have access to the right information and tools for optimal at-home oral care by partnering with notable voices and dentists. Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, and Manny MUA are joining forces with Oral-B to bring awareness to the importance of making oral health a priority. And to provide greater support to all, the brand is working with Dr. Bill Dorfman, affectionately known as “America’s Dentist,” along with dental professionals across the country to share their expertise and oral care tips.

“Taking care of my health and oral health has always been a priority for me,” Kelly Rowland said. “I have been a loyal Oral-B user for over 10 years and Oral-B iO is a huge upgrade and makes my teeth feel like I just went to the dentist. I am proud to be a part of Oral-B’s initiative that is not only elevating the importance of oral health, but also helping thousands of vulnerable people get the oral care products they need.”

The Oral-B iO brush has received the ADA seal of approval and is the result of six years of dedicated research with dental professionals to ensure people have the best possible oral health outcomes at home. Oral-B has reimagined and redesigned the electric toothbrush enabling best-ever clinical results with a surprisingly enjoyable brushing experience. With Oral-B iO, it’s now possible for users to get the wow of a professional-clean feel at home every day.

“We know that people are looking for products to improve their health, especially now, and that’s why we’re launching our best technology to date with Oral-B iO,” said Carlos DeJesus, Senior Vice President North America Oral Care at Procter & Gamble. “As Oral-B is an oral care leader, we believe it is our responsibility to help those in need have access to both dental care and the right tools to maintain and improve their oral health.”

Through the end of October, Oral-B is providing a special offer with the code "iOWOW" for all Oral-B iO purchases at www.oralb.com.

About Oral-B

Oral-B® is the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Part of the Procter & Gamble Company, the brand includes manual and electric toothbrushes for children and adults, oral irrigators and interdental products, such as dental floss.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Dental Lifeline Network

Dental Lifeline Network (DLN) is a national charitable organization and strategic partner of the American Dental Association. DLN’s mission is to improve the oral health of people with disabilities or who are elderly or medically fragile and have no other way to get help. Through a volunteer network of 15,000 dentists and 3,500 laboratories, DLN develops and coordinates direct-service charity programs resulting in life-changing and life-saving treatment.