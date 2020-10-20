 AXA Group Adopts Wiztrust to Certify its Information

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXA (AXA - FR0000120628), the leading insurance company, adopts Wiztrust, Wiztopic's news certification platform in the blockchain. Axa joins the community of listed companies and insurers that already rely on Wiztrust to guarantee the authenticity of their information and thus avoid fake news, protect their shareholders and preserve the reputation of their executives.

The cost of financial disinformation was estimated at $26.5 billion in 2019 and ranks 5th in the list of priority risks for companies.

"Today a quarter of the information from the CAC40 and SBF120 is distributed with Wiztopic and certified with Wiztrust," said Jérôme Lascombe, Wiztopic’s President. Wiztrust is a stamp of trust backed by the quality and quantity of its users. Every day new companies use our blockchain technology and make it a recognized standard. This rapid adoption is due to its ease of use and robustness, which appeal to corporate information issuers worried about fake news invading the economic sphere. »

In addition to AXA, Wiztrust now protects 500 billion euros of market capitalization (Bouygues, Crédit Agricole, Gecina, Klepierre, Natixis, Renault, Schneider Electric, etc.) as well as more than 250 billion turnover of many private financial institutions (BPCE, Macif, MACSF, Malakoff Humanis, La Française, etc.).

Wiztrust is the first certification platform to ensure trust in corporate information and protect shareholders from financial fake news. With Wiztrust, companies certify their information in the blockchain before distributed it (press releases, annual reports, images, videos). Investors and the journalist can then verify its authenticity on www.wiztrust.com

