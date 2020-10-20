AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Sutton Specialty Insurance Company and Sutton National Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-“ to Sutton Specialty Insurance Company and Sutton National Insurance Company. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Sutton Specialty and Sutton National collectively are referred to as Sutton National Group. Both companies are domiciled in Oklahoma City, OK.

The ratings reflect Sutton National Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The balance sheet assessment of very strong is based on initial capital capacity that meets AM Best’s guidelines for newly formed companies, which is expected to support risk-adjusted capital levels through a five-year startup period. Expected capital levels are measured against reinsurance recoverable amounts, including acknowledging credit risk and reinsurance dependence factors. AM Best assesses Sutton National Group’s operating performance as adequate based on the group’s clearly defined business plan that considers a level of execution and implementation risk for a newly formed entity. The group’s business profile is viewed as limited, accounting for factors that include the period of time needed to establish a brand and market position and serving as a fronting/transformer carrier in an increasingly competitive space. The group’s ERM structure captures clearly defines risk appetite and tolerance statements, targeting specific concerns with the business profile. The comprehensive framework leverages the industry experience of the management team.

Negative rating actions would occur if risk-adjusted capital is insufficient for needs, if actual operating results fall adversely outside the initial projections or if risk appetite and tolerance levels prove to be inadequate for the group's profile.

