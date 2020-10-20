SMG Announces Experience Management Partnership With Digital Analytics Provider FullStory

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new partnership with FullStory to help brands identify signals in purchaser and non-purchaser behavior and disruptions in the digital experience. With a focus on helping brands deliver better experiences across the customer journey, SMG is enhancing its platform with ongoing technology investments and strategic partnerships.

FullStory helps brands improve the digital experience with an intelligent software solution that pinpoints when, where, and how the user experience is impacting revenue and retention. In addition to identifying where the digital experience is falling short, FullStory gives brands the tools needed to understand what isn’t working and why.

“As the digital experience continues to play a more significant role across industries, leading brands are looking for opportunities to optimize digital touchpoints and deliver a more frictionless customer journey,” said SMG VP/GM of CX Solutions Charlie Moore. “Our partnership with FullStory helps clients uncover specific pain points and continually optimize the digital experience.”

As an experience management partner to more than 500 brands, SMG combines platform technology and professional services to uncover actionable insights throughout the customer, patient and employee journey. FullStory enhances SMG’s digital experience solution by giving brands the ability to combine feedback data with quantitative experience data.

“In combination with SMG’s experience management platform, FullStory gives brands a more holistic view of the digital experience through real-time visualizations and richer insights,” said FullStory SVP of Sales Jamie Garverick. “We’re excited to partner with SMG and help their clients identify and act on opportunities to enhance the digital experience.”

About FullStory

Founded in 2014, FullStory's digital experience software provides thousands of companies globally with clear, actionable, revenue-increasing insights about their customer experience. FullStory securely stores and organizes digital experience information, making that information easy to understand and act on. Product and software development teams use FullStory to operationalize the digital customer experience, breaking down information silos and turning customer pain points into immediate opportunities to improve their most critical metrics and KPIs. For more information about FullStory, visit http://www.fullstory.com.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.