Nexeo Plastics Signs Distribution Agreement in Europe with Kingfa

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, has signed an agreement with Kingfa to distribute their engineering thermoplastic products throughout Europe.

Effective immediately, Nexeo Plastics will carry and distribute Kingfa’s locally made compounds. Each product group offers a wide range of color-matching options and innate characteristics to improve manufacturing and end-product functionality. This includes an array of choices in unfilled, talc-filled, reinforced, toughened, flame-retardant and recycled compounds.

“ We look forward to partnering with Nexeo Plastics to expand our footprint in Europe and reach new customers who are seeking high-quality, customized compounding solutions,” said Dr. D.H. Sun, managing director of Kingfa Europe.

Kingfa, a preeminent leader in the research, production and sales of advanced polymer materials, has European facilities in Wiesbaden, Germany, serving the EMEA region. The location includes an advanced technology production plant with capacity of 30,000 tons annually, integrated warehousing and fully equipped technical labs for a wide range of testing.

“ I am excited to join efforts with Kingfa and have their expansive production capabilities and products available to our customers in Europe,” said Paul Tayler, president and chief executive officer of Nexeo Plastics. “ Kingfa’s reputation in innovation and development of advanced polymer materials is well known and will add globally recognized, competitively priced products to our offering.”

Nexeo Plastics’ supplier expansion is part of a continued strategy to provide a wide-range of product choices, supply chain expertise, and exceptional sales and customer service to meet the demands of its worldwide customers.

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com.

About Kingfa

Kingfa is a globally preeminent supplier of advanced materials. Based on research, manufacture, sales and services of innovative materials, Kingfa provides new solutions to create a safer, more comfortable and convenient life. Learn more at http://www.kingfa.com/en/.