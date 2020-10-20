Battelle and Faurecia Ink Technology Licensing Deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle, the world’s largest non-profit research and development organization has licensed an internally developed innovative material technology to global automotive technology leader Faurecia.

“We’re excited about this commercialization partnership with Faurecia and believe this technology will enable transformative products across the automotive industry,” said Drake Goolsby, Director Commercial Business Development at Battelle. “This is the first of what we expect to be multiple deals across a variety of industries for this platform technology.

The joint development and intellectual property licensing agreement will advance the technology along a track to have impact in a key material used in the automotive manufacturing industry. Details of the technology will be released as key developmental milestones are reached.

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With almost 300 sites including 30 R&D centres and 115,500 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2019, the Group achieved total turnover of €17.8 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit: www.faurecia.com

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Contact

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at masseytr@battelle.org.