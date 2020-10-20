Ballogy, VYPE Media Partner to Deliver Pro Sports Combine Experience to Youth Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today they are teaming with VYPE Media, a nationwide network of publishers, reporters, writers, and affiliates that collect, produce, package, and distribute high school and youth sports media content.

Ballogy Combine Testing will now be offered at VYPE Hoops camps, tournaments and exposure events. These collaborative events will be offered in an effort to provide more exposure for players via VYPE Media publications as well as athletic profiles and leaderboards within the Ballogy app.

“Our mission is to offer athletes, coaches, families, students, fans and the community a forum to engage and celebrate young athletes and their achievements – both on and off the field – across multiple ecosystems,” said Matt Malatesta, Chief Content Officer for VYPE Media.

Ballogy has created the first performance analytics app for measuring, tracking, and certifying athletic development using standardized assessments. Ballogy Combine Testing is designed to take an amateur athlete through a methodology of challenges and drills similar to what athletes at the professional experience. Testing scores are recorded and preserved within an athlete’s Ballogy profile for ongoing measurement and improvement. Certified combine measurements such as height, wingspan, vertical leap, and lane agility are also recorded and tracked so athletes can build comprehensive profiles highlighting their attributes.

In addition to offering the best in athletic performance tracking technology, Ballogy’s mobile application also offers an interactive social component which provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share content with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and opportunity to distinguish themselves from the competition.

“Athletes at professional levels invest in progressive technologies to continue to excel in their sports at the highest level,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “Making these same technology resources readily available to amateur athletes as they continue to grow is critical to their success. We are excited to partner with VYPE to shine the light on these incredible young athletes.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About VYPE Media

VYPE Media, headquartered in Houston, TX, provides exclusive content and services for high school and youth sports. With unique approaches to the promotion of student athletics, VYPE Media engages local communities of players, teams, coaches, families and fans and develops student athletes, helps schools improve success rates, and provides compelling opportunities for advertisers and sponsors wanting to reach the $15 billion high school and youth sports market. www.vypemedia.com