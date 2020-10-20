ZOLL and CAIRE, Inc. Sign Exclusive Agreement for Outside-the-U.S. Distribution of Portable Oxygen Concentrator

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, and CAIRE, Inc., a leading oxygen supply manufacturer, today announced the signing of an exclusive distributor agreement. As part of this agreement, ZOLL has exclusive rights to distribute the SAROS® 4000 Portable Oxygen Concentrator in all markets outside the U.S. in combination with ZOLL’s EMV+® ventilator.

By combining the EMV+ ventilator with the SAROS 4000 Oxygen Concentrator, remote medics will be able to deliver high-end, oxygen-enriched critical care ventilation and oxygenation therapy without the use of oxygen cylinders, which present refilling and logistical challenges and are a hazardous threat in armed conflicts.

“The logistical burden of exchanging empty oxygen cylinders in the field presents considerable challenges for militaries, including the risk of explosion and the need for aircraft and personnel to transport the cylinders to and from the field,” said Elijah A. White, President of ZOLL Resuscitation. “This is a game-changing advancement for all military medical services and disaster relief organizations in their efforts to provide lifesaving therapies during their missions.”

“SAROS broke new ground as the first and only oxygen concentrator designed specifically for military use,” said Earl Lawson, President and CEO of CAIRE. “Our agreement with ZOLL enables us to increase global access to this important technology. Coupled with the EMV+ ventilator, it will dramatically improve the delivery of care in emergent situations.”

About the ZOLL EMV+ Ventilator

The EMV+ is a rugged and lightweight portable ventilator designed to meet military and civilian transport standards. With its energy-efficient, integrated high-flow compressor and oxygen system, it is ideal for air medical and ambulance transport for infants (>= 5 kg), pediatric patients, and adults.

ZOLL and the Military

For more than 25 years, ZOLL has been a trusted partner delivering acute critical care technologies to the military. ZOLL products are extensively utilized throughout the entire military healthcare system in support of the warfighter and casualty treatment within the En-Route Care System. ZOLL’s leading resuscitation and critical care technologies are field proven in all roles of operational medical care on the battlefield, in aeromedical evacuation and transport, in field hospitals, and in garrison for definitive care. For more information, visit www.zoll.com/medical-markets/military/.

About ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, supersaturated oxygen therapy, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, the military, as well as lay rescuers, treat victims needing resuscitation and acute critical care. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

