HouseCanary Partners with HomeAdvisor to Create First Ever End-to-End Home Improvement Tool on ComeHome Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HouseCanary, Inc. (“HouseCanary”), a nationwide brokerage and leading provider of residential real estate data and home valuations, today announced its partnership with HomeAdvisor, one of the largest home services marketplaces and an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI), to help homeowners more accurately determine the return on investment for home improvement projects.

HomeAdvisor enables homeowners to find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals and has been fully integrated into HouseCanary’s proprietary ComeHome platform. ComeHome was designed to create a seamless experience for homebuyers and homeowners starting from the beginning of the home search journey to helping homeowners understand and manage the value of their homes. By partnering with leading companies and lenders, ComeHome creates a curated, comprehensive experience for customers and clients.

With the full integration of HomeAdvisor’s marketplace into ComeHome’s home improvement tool, homeowners are able to accurately assess the return on investment for home improvement projects on their greatest asset and then conveniently connect with HomeAdvisor’s vast network of local, fully-vetted home service professionals to help get the job done.

HouseCanary CEO Jeremy Sicklick commented: “Our partnership with HomeAdvisor is the perfect solution to complete ComeHome’s comprehensive functionality and usability for homeowners. By partnering with HomeAdvisor and top lenders, our clients can now utilize a unique end-to-end home improvement tool that allows homeowners to price home renovations, understand the ROI of home improvement projects, find contractors to do the job, and seek funding for projects all in one place. By teaming up with HomeAdvisor, we have taken another step toward making ComeHome the premier customer engagement platform for homeowners by helping them realize greater value in their most important asset.”

In addition to increased efficiency, the partnership between HouseCanary and HomeAdvisor adds a layer of transparency with respect to the estimated value of homes once renovations are made, as well as upfront pricing for jobs with no hidden costs or fees.

“This partnership could not have come at a better time,” Craig Smith, president and chief operating officer of HomeAdvisor, commented. “With individuals spending more time at home since the onset of the pandemic, people are taking on a lot of projects in and around the home and looking for qualified pros to complete these programs. Together, HomeAdvisor and HouseCanary are helping homeowners truly understand the value of home renovations, adding a new layer of transparency unparalleled in other home improvement tools. Homeowners can now make smarter, data-driven decisions using ComeHome.”

Homeowners interested in realizing greater value through home improvement projects should visit https://www.comehome.com/homeowner.

About HouseCanary

Founded in 2013, valuation-focused real estate brokerage HouseCanary provides software and services to reshape the real estate marketplace. Financial institutions, investors, lenders, mortgage investors, and consumers turn to HouseCanary for industry-leading valuations, forecasts, and transaction-support tools. These clients trust HouseCanary to fuel acquisition, underwriting, portfolio management and more. Learn more at www.housecanary.com.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor’s on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor’s award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Denver, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).