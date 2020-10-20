NRGene and Agriplex Genomics Announce Mutual Collaboration for Mid-density Genotyping Services

NESS ZIONA, Israel, & SAN DIEGO & CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRGene and Agriplex Genomics are pleased to announce a non-exclusive collaboration to provide end-to-end optimized mid-density genotyping services. This new collaboration couples NRGene’s new software solution for optimized genotyping with Agriplex’s amplicon-based technology to offer the breeding community a complete end-to-end solution for low-cost genotyping.

Agriplex’s PlexSeq technology is a proprietary genotyping platform based on the amplicon sequencing method. PlexSeq offers the ability to multiplex 50 to 3,500 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNPs – the most common DNA marker used for genotyping) in an unlimited number of samples. Their innovative Plexcall™ software then analyzes the sequencing results and compiles a concise report of allele frequencies and SNP calls. The multiplex capabilities and streamlined workflow and analysis delivers a high rate of data return at a much lower cost than other platforms.

SNPer™, NRGene’s new software tool, optimizes genotyping processes of any crop plant or farm animal. It enables the design of a SNP set, which is customized for every breeding project, allowing for lower genotyping data generation costs by up to 70%. Costs of genotyping can be further reduced through robust implementation of a “reverse-engineering” computational process called imputation. The recent substantial decline in genotyping costs made it possible to analyze more samples. This has led to more data being generated and thus improved the accuracy of applications, such as Genomic Selection, through the identification of winning genetic combinations to develop better yielding seeds or animals.

“There is a natural synergy between NRGene and Agriplex. NRGene’s bioinformatic capabilities places in our hands the DNA sequence information we require to develop a winning multiplexed assay. But the real winners are the end users, be it researchers and breeders, or producers that benefit from complete data sets at a lower cost,“ said Scott Weigel, Vice President of Sales and Co-founder of AgriPlex Genomics.

“Lowering the cost of genotyping in breeding projects while broadening the genetic understanding is the ultimate goal,“ said Dr. Gil Ronen, NRGene’s CEO and co-founder. “Together with Agriplex, we successfully combined customized genotyping set design, low cost genotyping services and accurate imputation, thus providing breeders with more knowledge at significantly lower costs.”

NRGene is a genomics AI company that provides turn-key solutions to leading breeding companies. Using advanced algorithmics and extensive proprietary databases, we empower breeders to reach their full potential by achieving high productivity in record time. NRGene's tools have already been implemented by some of the leading seed and ag-tech companies worldwide, as well as the most influential research teams in academia. NRGene is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, with offices in San Diego, CA, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

AgriPlex Genomics specializes in focused, simultaneous NGS analysis of a flexible number of SNPs across thousands of samples. The multiplexed Next-Gen PlexSeq™ platform greatly improves throughput and efficiency while significantly reducing costs. AgriPlex Genomics has formed partnerships with many international plant and animal breeders, researchers, and producers to identify and confirm desirable traits, leading to healthier and more productive crops and livestock.

