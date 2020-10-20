monday.com Announces Groundbreaking Integration with Adobe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--monday.com, a leading Work OS, announced today a comprehensive, new integration with Adobe® Creative Cloud to provide teams the ability to update, plan, and collaborate without leaving Creative Cloud. The announcement was made at Adobe MAX, Adobe’s annual creative conference.

This new integration will allow creative and marketing teams to accelerate their design workflow. For the first time, thousands of teams that use monday.com and Adobe will be able to speed up their work and manage all tasks directly from Adobe Creative Cloud products.

Users will be able to streamline communications with peers, sort daily tasks by priority, access project briefs quickly, report on statuses, focus on the most impactful work, receive notifications once a project has been reviewed, and receive real-time feedback without switching between tools. Users will also be able to export files from select Creative Cloud apps to monday.com, without ever leaving their design environment.

“ We’re thrilled that monday.com is bringing an integration to multiple Creative Cloud apps,” said Vijay Vachani, Senior Director of Product Management and Partner Ecosystem for Adobe Creative Cloud. “ monday.com’s integration will help creative teams access the work management functionality they need right from within their tools of choice, enabling them to focus on creating meaningful and memorable creative content.”

The integration with Creative Cloud is part of monday.com’s focus on its marketing and creative cluster, one of several vertically tailored solutions for users’ needs. monday.com recently rolled out a unique set of features and tools catering to the needs of specific user groups, with dedicated apps and pricing to follow. monday.com is focused on three main areas to support marketing and creative teams, including:

Building integrations for popular marketing tools that are used day-to-day by creative teams

Developing new monday Apps for marketing needs

Creating customized 360 degree onboarding solutions for teams

“ We're excited to bring our integration into the Creative Cloud playground, providing teams the best in class tools our Work OS offers,“ said Amit Goldenberg, Head of Tech Partnerships and Alliances, monday.com. “Now, Creative Cloud users can tap into the simplicity and flexibility of monday.com’s Work OS without leaving the Creative Cloud platform, giving teams the ability to work more productively and efficiently.”

About monday.com

monday.com is a customisable Work OS where teams create and shape workflow apps in minutes to plan, run, and track their processes, projects, and operations. As a web-based SaaS platform, monday.com facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage teams and organizations of all sizes. The platform connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work, while creating an environment of transparency in business.

monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, and Sydney and has raised $234.1 million to date from investors including Sapphire Ventures, Hamilton Lane, HarbourVest Partners, Ion Asset Management, Vintage Investment Partners, Stripes Group, Insight Partners, and Entrée Capital. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical, and is currently used by over 100,000 paying organizations around the world, from over 180 countries.

About Adobe MAX

Adobe MAX is an immersive, engaging digital experience that brings together the world’s most creative minds, industry luminaries, celebrities and musicians. MAX 2020 keynote speakers and presenters include Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, director Taika Waititi, leading actor Gwyneth Paltrow, renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, and recording artist Tyler, the Creator. Attendees will find inspiration in the 350+ live and on-demand sessions spanning 56 hours of free content across 10 tracks, which will include the much-loved Max Sneaks, a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research. Attendees will be able to connect with speakers and Adobe product experts in live chats, and a collaborative art project will build community with participants from around the world.