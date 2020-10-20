Katena Products Announces the Acquisition of Micro-Select Instruments, Inc.

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Katena Products (“Katena”), a leading global provider of precision ophthalmic instruments, biologics, and devices to hospitals, surgical centers, and ophthalmic and optometric offices announces the purchase of Micro-Select Instruments Inc.(“Micro-Select”).

Micro-Select was founded in 2005 by Lenny Moll and Mike Dorenkamp and is located in St. Clair, MO. The business specializes in manufacturing high precision ophthalmic instruments including forceps, needle holders, and speculums.

“The acquisition of Micro-Select is an important addition to Katena’s growing instrument manufacturing operations. Micro-Select will be combined with Katena’s November 2019 acquisition of Micro Medical Instruments in St. Louis, MO,” said Bob Earley, CFO of Katena Products.

About Katena Products, Inc.

Katena is a recognized worldwide leader in specialty surgical and consumable ophthalmic and optometric products. Katena markets a comprehensive line of surgical instruments, biologics, medical devices and optical lenses to physician offices, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through their direct salesforce and to international customers in over 110 countries through an extensive distributor network. Katena continues to strengthen its position in these key markets through organic growth and merger and acquisition strategies. For additional information please visit www.katena.com.

Katena Products, Inc. is owned by Audax Private Equity, a Boston-based private equity firm. Audax Private Equity is an integral part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $26 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $6 billion in more than 130 platforms and over 875 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies.