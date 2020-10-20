DISH selects Hansen’s catalog-driven software to support 5G services

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DISH (NASDAQ:DISH) today announced that it has chosen Hansen Technologies’ catalog-driven software solutions as it builds the nation’s first cloud-native, Open RAN-compliant 5G network. These solutions include a product and service catalog, built from open APIs, that will seamlessly integrate with DISH’s customer and network systems.

“Hansen’s unified catalog is a key component within DISH’s 5G platform, enabling the timely introduction and management of products and services, and to rapidly prototype and launch innovative offers to the market,” said Atilla Tinic, Chief Information Officer, DISH.

“Hansen has a demonstrated ability to scale quickly for a rapidly-expanding 5G customer base,” added Stephen Bye, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, DISH. “We look forward to working with their team as we bring our cloud-native network services to our customers.”

“This agreement with DISH is a testament to the value of our Create-Deliver-Engage suite that will enable a true catalog-driven approach, from the creation of new 5G services all the way to the order and activation of those services on DISH’s virtualized 5G network,” said Andrew Hansen, Global Chief Executive Officer, Hansen Technologies. “We are extremely pleased to be supporting DISH in this momentous program, as it continues to build out the nation’s first cloud-native 5G wireless network across the United States.”

As part of the agreement, Hansen will provide DISH with the Hansen Create-Deliver-Engage Suite. The suite, including the unified catalog, CPQ and order management, consists of cloud-based applications that will enable DISH to automate its BSS and OSS processes, power real-time fulfillment and quoting and help accelerate the introduction of new 5G-based services and business models.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With offices and development centers around the globe, including four offices in the United States, Hansen delivers its award-winning software portfolio to 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com