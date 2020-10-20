DripDrop Hydration Announces New Give-Back Initiative with International Medical Corps

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DripDrop Hydration, a leading rehydration therapy company, today announced a new corporate give-back partnership with International Medical Corps, the world’s premier emergency response organization. The initiative will include a $1 donation for each purchase made on DripDrop.com (up to $10,000), along with a one-to-one “buy one, give one” product donation beginning October 21, 2020, through October 28, 2020. The cash and product donations will be used to aid International Medical Corps’ hygiene kit program, which provides critical hygiene items, such as toothpaste, soap, DripDrop Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and adhesive bandages, to communities and families facing an emergency or disaster.

Since 2018, DripDrop has been donating sticks of its oral rehydration solution to International Medical Corps to provide dehydration relief to Ebola patients and medical workers fighting to save lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“When a patient has Ebola, there is an increased loss of water and electrolytes that are expelled through vomit, sweat, urine and breathing,” said Machoz a Mambango, nurse manager at an International Medical Corps-supported health center in the Beni health zone. “When these losses are not replaced adequately, a deficiency of liquids and electrolytes develops in the body. The availability of DripDrop or other ORS helps to save lives.”

An ORS is also one of the top critical supplies requested during disaster recovery. In a year when the world is facing unprecedented disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating wildfires, and hurricanes, the need to increase awareness of preparedness and emergency response has never been more critical. That’s why in addition to continuing to provide aid in the fight against Ebola, DripDrop is expanding its partnership with International Medical Corps to support this much needed hygiene kit program.

“DripDrop’s donations mean that we will be able to preposition the resources and supplies our frontline teams need to respond quickly in the aftermath of an emergency,” said Erica Tavares, International Medical Corps’ VP of Institutional Partnerships and Philanthropy. “And, this campaign will help to raise awareness about emergency preparedness – helping families and communities be ready to stay safe and healthy when disaster strikes.”

This partnership with International Medical Corps expands on past give-back programs between the two parties, including product donations to more than 250 hospitals across the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic and International Medical Corps’ emergency medical field units in COVID-19 hotspots. DripDrop has also provided more than $500,000 worth of DripDrop to the National Volunteer Firefighter Council (NVFC) and ongoing product donations and boots-on-the-ground medical support to organizations like FIMRC.

To participate in DripDrop and International Medical Corps’ give-back program, please visit www.dripdrop.com and purchase today.

About DripDrop Hydration

DripDrop ORS is the first Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to combine medical standards of rehydration therapy and excellent taste. Our patented scientific formula improves upon international ORS standards, while conforming to proven ratios of salts, sugars, potassium, and other ingredients. DripDrop ORS strikes a precise balance of these ingredients to maximize both taste and efficacy; this golden ratio of ingredients means DripDrop ORS absorbs faster and hydrates better than water and other hydration solutions. DripDrop ORS' innovative formula has been adopted early on by an elite group of users including Stanford University Medical Center, The Mayo Clinic, UCSF Medical Center, leading national pharmacies, U.S. Special Forces, Olympians and top-flight athletes. To find a store location or for more information, visit www.dripdrop.com.

About International Medical Corps.

International Medical Corps Is a global first responder that delivers emergency medical and related services to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease, no matter where they are, no matter what the conditions. It also trains people in their communities, providing them with the skills they need to recover, chart their own path to self-reliance and become effective first responders themselves. For more information visit: www.InternationalMedicalCorps.org. You also can follow the humanitarian organization on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Medium.