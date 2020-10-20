MyVest and Facet Wealth Collaborate on Employee Financial Wellness Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyVest, a leading unified wealth management provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its partnership with Facet Wealth to deliver financial wellness tools and services to MyVest’s team members as part of their expanded employee benefits program.

Facet Wealth is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) offering human-first, technology-enabled financial planning services. Their guidance is tailored to individual life stages and goals, and they make working with a dedicated CFP® Professional accessible and affordable, regardless of net worth or investable assets.

Under the partnership with MyVest, Facet Wealth has expanded their business model to provide their service as a workplace benefit through employers. MyVest and Facet Wealth collaborated to develop the details of the program, and MyVest serves as the pilot client.

“Given what MyVest does, we felt an immediate kinship with Facet Wealth’s holistic approach to financial guidance, as well as their independence,” says MyVest CEO Anton Honikman. “This method of curating and subsidizing services for our employees, with an active partner, is consistent with our approach to employee wellness, broadly defined.”

Facet Wealth’s comprehensive financial wellness program offers MyVest employees the following benefits:

Annual complimentary 1:1 coaching session for employees and their families to help them focus on what’s important in their financial lives. Facet Wealth coaches are all CFP® Professionals and are specifically trained on the MyVest benefits program to ensure MyVestors are making the most of everything available to them (i.e. 401k, HSA, discount programs).

Ongoing comprehensive financial planning from a Facet Wealth CFP® Professional, delivered virtually, offered as a monthly subscription which is part subsidized by MyVest.

A custom education portal for MyVest employees, with interactive content on dozens of topics on everything from retirement strategies to cash flow management.

“Wellness comes in all forms, and we are excited to add financial wellness to our roster − which is especially critical in these uncertain times,” says Jennifer Hartmann, Vice President of People & Culture at MyVest.

“Facet Wealth is committed to helping clients achieve financial peace of mind through our innovative technology platform and relationships with dedicated CFP ® Professionals,” said Anders Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Facet Wealth. “It naturally made sense to collaborate with a fintech firm like MyVest, and we are proud to offer this great employee benefit to their team.”

About MyVest

MyVest builds enterprise wealth management technology for the digital age. Driven by a vision for client-centric advice, MyVest empowers firms to deliver personalized portfolios at scale. A subsidiary of TIAA since 2016, MyVest is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Austin and Philadelphia. Learn more at myvest.com.

About Facet Wealth

Facet Wealth is a next-generation financial services company built to break the cost barrier of comprehensive, transparent financial planning for mass affluent American households. Facet Wealth is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that offers human-first, technology-enabled financial planning services through a fiduciary relationship with a dedicated CFP® Professional. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, and operational nationwide, Facet Wealth also provides solutions for employers looking to offer comprehensive financial wellness benefits to their employees. For more information, please visit www.facetwealth.com and follow @FacetWealth.