PacStar, SelectTech Geospatial LLC and R4 Integration, Inc. Ruggedize the C-130 Tactical Removable Airborne Satellite Communications (TRASC) System

PORTLAND, Ore. & SPRINGFIELD, Ohio & FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PacStar®, SelectTech Geospatial LLC and R4 Integration, Inc. today announced a collaboration to integrate PacStar rugged networking components into the SelectTech C-130 TRASC system to provide roll-on/roll-off hatch-mount and permanent shoulder-mount X/Ku/Ka-band communications to the warfighter. As a result, military and commercial organizations with tactical and en-route communications needs can access secure networks over SATCOM in airborne use cases. The integrated solution is available immediately.

Today, organizations are challenged to meet high-bandwidth requirements on aerial platforms that support beyond line-of-sight capabilities. The combination of PacStar 400-Series tactical, ruggedized modules with the SelectTech/R4 Integration C-130 TRASC system delivers access to Ku and Ka-band SATCOM on military aircraft. The integrated solution unlocks SATCOM-on-the-Move for SOF (special operations forces) components and other military and government organizations, while enhancing situational awareness through faster data to warfighters utilizing the newest technologies.

The C-130 TRASC capability delivers command and control, situational awareness, ISR (intel, surveillance, reconnaissance), VIP communications, and other highly desired information sources in support of ever-increasing needs such as Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). As a turn-key offering, it includes Cisco®-based PacStar 444 gigabit switching and PacStar 447 gigabit routing, integrated with dual SATCOM modems and UPS, in a composite transit case that can access a number of Ku and Ka-band networks.

In addition to rugged, high-speed networking from PacStar, C-130 TRASC features:

Evolutionary Antenna Systems with X, Ku, Ka, and Ku/Ka-band combined options

Dual-Modem Configuration: Includes iDirect Government 9800 AR and Inmarsat G-MODMAN (additional modem models integrated at customer request)

Antenna Options: GETSAT MilliSAT LW Ka-band and GCE BB45KuKaH

Satellite Network Compatibility: Inmarsat GX Type Certified, Intelsat, mil-Ka, and commercial Ka (others forthcoming)

Hatch-mount and Wing Shoulder-Mount options: no aircraft modifications required

Dual-Input Airworthy Power UPS: 115VAC/47-800Hz and 28VDC Inputs

Convenience outlets for customer equipment

Fully-Inclusive Capability: Requires only aircraft power to operate

Executive Quotes:

Peggy J. Miller, CEO of PacStar: “As defensive postures evolve from more stationary environments to the need to support warfighters moving from position to position, PacStar has proven its ability to deliver networking-on-the-move packaged into rugged small form factors to handle a wide variety of terrain. We are thrilled to collaborate with SelectTech/R4 Integration, Inc. to extend networking-on-the-move to airborne environments.”

Scott Sullivan, President and CEO of SelectTech: “This integration effort demonstrates the companies’ commitment to providing dependable and critical communications capabilities for tactical missions where bandwidth is key to success. SelectTech has supported the warfighter with SATCOM on the C-130 airframe for years and continues to expand and integrate new technologies. PacStar small form factor, modular COTS-based modules allow SelectTech to ruggedize our C-130 TRASC kit for airborne SATCOM while providing a configuration that will be familiar for users across air and land applications.”

John Parsley, President of R4 Integration, Inc.: “Working closely with the industry’s leading technology solution providers and side-by-side with the warfighter, R4 has quickly developed and fielded airborne networking solutions that have met and exceeded customer expectations. This close communication and working relationship with all key stakeholders has allowed us to perform rapid product improvements, such as the PacStar 400-Series tactical, ruggedized modules that increase the warfighters’ networking-on-the-move capability and demonstrate a proven, battle ready solution.”

The integrated solution is immediately available to US and international organizations. For more information and to order the system, visit the SelectTech website here: https://www.sgamf.com/TRASC.html.

About PacStar

PacStar is a leading provider of advanced communications solutions for a wide range of military, intelligence and commercial applications. PacStar created and manufactures its COTS-based rugged, small form factor expeditionary and mobile communications systems. Separately, it developed integrated, network communications management software, IQ-Core® Software, for the military, federal, state/local government and emergency responder markets. The company’s patented IQ-Core Software, hardware technology and integrated solutions provide secure, command, control and communications systems, particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s communications systems are ideally suited for commercial/industrial organizations with mission-critical field communications requirements. For additional information, please visit https://pacstar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter @pacstarcomm.

About SelectTech

SelectTech GeoSpatial, LLC (sgamf.com) is a AS9100D with ISO9001:2015 small business located near Dayton, OH that specializes in design, testing, certification, and production of rugged and airborne electronic enclosures, integrated systems, and roll-on/roll-off aircraft modules and pallets. SelectTech is a proved leader in aircraft communications on various military and government platforms and provides enhanced aircraft integration services. For more information, visit https://www.sgamf.com.

About R4 Integration, Inc. (R4)

R4 is an AS9100D with ISO9001:2015 privately owned, Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing aircraft system engineering design, aircraft modification, avionics equipment integration, and airworthiness certification support. R4 is a diversified, high technology company, supporting fixed and rotary wing platforms with an experienced staff that provides turn-key solutions from design through airworthiness certification. For more information, visit https://r4-integration.com.