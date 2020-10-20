Major U.S. Retail Chain Selects 3CLogic to Modernize Customer Service

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3CLogic, the leading provider of cloud contact center solutions for ServiceNow, today announced the adoption of its natively integrated voice platform by a major U.S. retail chain. The solution includes integration with both ServiceNow ITSM and CSM to meet the new remote work demands brought about by the impact of COVID-19, while replacing the existing on-premise Asterisk system to facilitate greater administrative flexibility and richer feature capabilities.

Supporting over 150 owned retail locations (including grocery stores and gas stations) as well as a number of processing plants, the organization prior to the pandemic lacked any integration with its multiple instances of ServiceNow, relying heavily on manual agent tasks for data-entry and tracking. In addition, due to the limitations of its current legacy contact center offering, daily administration of call flows, agent assignments, queues, and supervisor oversight (ie: call recording, etc.) was often difficult, siloed, and slow. With the onset of COVID-19, those challenges and operational inefficiencies were quickly exacerbated by the sudden need to support a remote workforce at a time when call volumes and inquiries were simultaneously rising.

“We needed an integrated solution to truly optimize our agents and supervisors down to the second,” explains one of the Help Desk Managers. “That is what drives value and helps maximize the impact of our CX strategy.”

Per recent data, 40% of companies did not have a work from home framework or policy in place during the early onset of COVID-19. More importantly, in times of crisis, consumers prefer human-to-human interactions with 63% electing to speak to a live agent during the pandemic outbreak despite the availability of self-service.

“Throughout this year, we have witnessed organizations across industries re-evaluate the role of their respective call centers in the context of their broader digital transformation strategies,” explains Matt Durkin, Global VP of Sales at 3CLogic. “Many have come to recognize that the human element remains an important part of the customer service value chain and are quickly leveraging solutions like 3CLogic’s with ServiceNow’s digital workflows to drive meaningful outcomes in the form of operational efficiency and enhanced customer engagements across all channels.”

As part of the deployment, the 3CLogic-ServiceNow integrated solution includes:

Cloud Call Center Solution to enable work-from-anywhere agents.

to enable work-from-anywhere agents. CTI integration with ServiceNow Agent Workspace and agent presence syncing for ITSM and CSM to efficiently route inquiries and work across engagement channels (both digital and voice) to the most qualified and available agent.

and agent presence syncing for ITSM and CSM to efficiently route inquiries and work across engagement channels (both digital and voice) to the most qualified and available agent. Natively integrated IVR Call Flow Designer to empower supervisors to independently create and manage intelligent customer journeys without the need for technical resources.

to empower supervisors to independently create and manage intelligent customer journeys without the need for technical resources. Integrated reporting and Speech Analytics with ServiceNow to enable deeper insights into daily customer engagements, including call transcription and sentiment scoring for proactive customer service.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.