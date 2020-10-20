Bluestream Health and Redox Partner to Simplify Telemedicine Workflows for Patients and Providers

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluestream Health, the rapidly growing telemedicine platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Redox Inc., a leading cloud platform for healthcare data exchange. Working together, the two companies will allow provider organizations to quickly and easily deploy a context-aware linking (CAL) version of Bluestream Health’s telehealth platform for a superior user experience.

The partnership with Redox will allow users to conduct telehealth video appointments via any browser or device and without the need for a separate video app, link or download. This seamless experience allows physicians to provide better access to care and outcomes for patients, avoiding unnecessary hospitalizations and transports.

“Together Bluestream and Redox are helping to integrate EHR and telehealth systems—specifically with the integration of complex telehealth workflows into EHR systems—once thought of as an impossible task,” said Matthew Davidge, CEO, Bluestream. “Launching virtual visits seamlessly with patient data will lower the cost of care delivery and drive health system revenue.”

Bluestream Health offers a secure video platform built on a patented API backbone. Video visits are simplified using one click within a provider’s EHR that sends a secure link to the provider and a text message to the patient. Organizations using Bluestream have full control over the branding of the platform and can extend integration capabilities that facilitate care delivery across providers and care settings. With Redox, Bluestream can get a provider up and running quickly and be sure vital healthcare data can be exchanged in the way an organization prefers.

“COVID-19 has not only expedited the current use of click-to-connect video and virtual visits, but also made them the way of the future,” said Luke Bonney, CEO, Redox. “Bluestream Health brings the right kind of virtual care solution—one that is fast and cost-effective to implement and that puts provider organizations in control of the patient experience with simple, secure workflows.”

Connecting and integrating with a patient’s EHR will allow physicians to immediately see a patient’s medical history as maintained by providers over time, including clinical data, demographics, progress notes, problems, medications and other diagnoses. Having access to these records as physicians move to telehealth practices is more crucial than ever before as many patients are battling COVID-19 and/or have preexisting conditions.

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream is a leading provider of telehealth services to healthcare providers and health systems. Serving over 500 health system facilities and 50,000 providers, Bluestream is delivering over 4 million video minutes and 100,000 on-demand virtual care visits a month with average wait times of 12 seconds. Its virtual care platform provides health systems, clinics and third-party providers with a simple and low-cost way to build, deploy and manage complex clinical workflows.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of more than 800 healthcare delivery organizations and 250 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox network exchange more than 11 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard that’s compatible with more than 50 electronic health record systems. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.