quip Builds on Retail Success by Launching Comprehensive Oral Care Product Range Nationwide at World’s Largest Retailer, Walmart

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--quip, the modern oral health company with over 5 million users, today announced that its range of oral care products for the whole family will be available in 3,100 Walmart stores nationwide and through Walmart.com from the end of October. At launch, customers will be able to purchase a wide range of quip’s American Dental Association accepted products, including their original electric toothbrushes and toothpastes for both adults & kids, and their eco-friendly refillable floss string, with additional portfolio products coming to aisles in the new year.

This launch with Walmart follows a hugely successful initial launch into mass retail in October 2018, which quickly propelled quip to be one of the fastest growing toothbrush brands nationwide over the last 2 years, with over 5 million total electric toothbrushes sold to date.1 This year quip is building on that success, rapidly expanding its omni-channel distribution through multiple national retailers, helping millions more people improve their oral care through quip’s products and simplify their routines by discovering quip’s direct-to-consumer subscription service. In a large-scale effort to help people develop and stick to better oral care habits, quip products are designed with simple features that help guide a better daily routine and come with an optional auto-delivery subscription service which ensures the products are kept fresh and effective on a dentist recommended 3-month schedule.

“ Improving people’s oral health by expanding access to simple, effective and affordable oral care has always been the cornerstone of quip’s mission, and we’re excited to work with the world's largest retailer, Walmart, to improve oral health in millions more households across the country,” says Simon Enever, CEO and co-founder of quip. “ As we work to build a comprehensive platform that connects and simplifies both personal and professional dental care, we are excited to onboard more members through retail and help redefine their relationship with oral care as an integral part of their overall wellness regimen.”

The launch into Walmart comes on the heels of several recent product innovations that have redefined the oral care category. Last month, quip released a first-of-its-kind Refillable Floss Pick, which is designed to inspire better flossing routines and mitigate the single-use plastic waste problem plaguing the product category and broader oral care industry. Earlier this summer, quip launched its Smart Brush and Smart Motor upgrade (which is compatible with all quip brushes already in the market). The portfolio of smart products connect to the new quip™ app via BluetoothⓇ technology to help remind and track your brushing routine, guide better brushing technique by monitoring and giving improvement tips on how you brush, and, most uniquely, allow you to earn points for maintaining a healthy two-minute, twice-daily brushing routine. Customers can redeem their points for rewards such as quip refill credits, discounts, and gift cards from retail partners to stay motivated and help stick to good brushing habits long term.

To learn more about quip and its products and services, visit getquip.com.

About quip

quip is a modern oral health company launched in 2015 that provides thoughtfully designed personal oral care products and professional dental care services to make oral care more simple, accessible, and enjoyable. The current offerings include a wide selection of American Dental Association approved (ADA seal) adult and kid subscription electric toothbrushes, smart electric toothbrushes, refillable floss string and pick, toothpaste and other accessories, all kept fresh with a refill delivery service. In 2019 quip also announced quipcare, part of the company's future vision to combine personal and professional care into one cohesive digital platform. quip was co-founded by Simon Enever and Bill May.

____________

1 Based in part on data reported by Nielsen Toothbrush Category Panel, last 52 weeks through 9/5/2020. All Outlets. Copyright Ⓒ 2020 Nielsen.