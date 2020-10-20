ReadSpeaker Partners with Muzzy Lane Software to Deliver Immersive Remote Learning Experiences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReadSpeaker, the most trusted, independent digital voice partner for global businesses, today announced it is has partnered with Muzzy Lane Software, which delivers game-based learning solutions to students, to provide voice-enabled immersive remote learning experiences.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many schools to shift to remote or hybrid learning environments, the ability to provide an engaging experience for students of all ages has become critical—especially as students, teachers and parents alike continue to report suffering from Zoom fatigue. By partnering with ReadSpeaker, Muzzy Lane can leverage ReadSpeaker’s industry-leading text-to-speech capabilities to augment their existing simulation and roleplaying activities, improving both accessibility and immersion.

“As a leading provider of remote learning solutions, our focus is always on creating the best possible learning experience for students,” said David McCool, president and CEO of Muzzy Lane. “This partnership with ReadSpeaker enables us to bring our solutions to the next level, as well as improve accessibility—important enhancements as we work to make experiences more lifelike in the age of remote learning.”

“Voice-enabled solutions are a key part of remote learning success,” said Kelly McGrath, Chief Academic & Product Development Officer, McGraw Hill. “As a longstanding customer and partner of ReadSpeaker and Muzzy Lane, we are thrilled to see these two companies team up to deliver fully accessible, immersive experiences in a time when they are critically needed.”

“By coupling ReadSpeaker’s text-to-speech capabilities with Muzzy Lane’s simulation solutions, students across the country will have access to top-of-the-line remote educational experiences at a time when they are needed most,” said Matt Muldoon, president, North America of ReadSpeaker. “ReadSpeaker’s mission has always been to improve the accessibility of digital solutions, and we are proud to be partnering with an organization that will help us achieve this goal.”

