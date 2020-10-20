Caltius Structured Capital Provides Growth Capital to Salas O’Brien

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caltius Structured Capital (“Caltius”) is pleased to announce the closing of a growth capital investment in Santa Ana, Calif.-based Salas O’Brien. The investment will support Salas O’Brien’s continued national expansion via strategic mergers and organic growth initiatives.

Salas O’Brien is an employee-owned facility engineering, construction management, technology and commissioning firm with 35 offices and over 850 employees across the United States. Founded in 1975, the firm provides mechanical, electrical and structural engineering and related consulting to clients in a variety of industries. Salas O’Brien has been named an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company for the past eight consecutive years as a result of its consistent focus on high quality, long-term relationships and a sustainable future.

“We are extremely pleased to have Caltius supporting our growth as our capital partner,” said Darin Anderson, chairman and CEO of Salas O’Brien. “Whether it’s a merger or an investment, we are very selective about those we partner with. We are pleased with how quickly the Caltius team understood our needs and presented a solution. Their flexible capital structure, including junior debt and minority equity, preserves employee ownership for our team while fueling our aggressive growth goals.”

“Salas O’Brien’s experienced leadership team, stable employee base and strong reputation across diverse end markets immediately impressed us,” said Michael Kane, managing director of Caltius Structured Capital. “We look forward to supporting the company’s plan to create the best engineering, facility planning and commissioning firm in the world.”

About Caltius Structured Capital

Caltius Structured Capital provides owners of middle market companies with $7 million to $50 million in subordinated debt, minority/structured equity and unitranches for liquidity events and growth opportunities. Caltius invests in companies with positive cash flow throughout North America. Currently investing from its 5th fund complex, Los Angeles-based Caltius has funded approximately $1.3 billion in 71 transactions since 1997. For more information, visit www.caltiusstructuredcapital.com.