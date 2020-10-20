Kasasa Partners with KindHealth to Offer Value-Add Products and Services to Community Financial Institutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, has partnered with KindHealth, an AI-powered national health insurance marketplace, to help community banks and credit unions drive consumer-friendly, non-interest income. Together, Kasasa and KindHealth will enhance financial institutions’ capability to offer the augmented services and products that existing and potential customers value.

KindHealth simplifies the consumer's ongoing need for better, more intuitive ways to manage their healthcare spending. The company’s smart AI recommendation system provides users with tools that ensure that they are covered without paying for services that might not be of value to them. Through its partnership, KindHealth will provide servicing for Kasasa Care™, an online marketplace and referral program developed to offer non-interest income partner products and services that have proven to be beneficial to consumers.

“In an industry of confusing technical jargon and fine print, people struggle to understand where their money is going,” said Albert Pomales, co-founder and CEO of KindHealth. “KindHeath’s mission is to use our expertise to work with consumers and help them save money on insurance and medical bills and avoid the risk of overpaying. The Kasasa partnership will further the fight for just, fair health insurance. We are eager to work together to help community financial institutions provide better services options for their customers and build deeper relationships.”

Kasasa Care will focus on offering Health, Medicare, Vision and Dental categories to consumers, all the while supporting banks’ and credit unions’ referral partner relationships. Access to KindHealth is available to Kasasa account holders online as well as through KindAdvisors via phone or chat.

“In the current environment, banks and credit unions must find innovative ways to drive consumer-friendly, non-interest income. With easy implementation and innovative servicing, Kasasa Care enables community financial institutions to deliver new offers that consumers want or already purchase from other companies, increasing non-interest income,” said Keith Brannan, CMO of Kasasa. “By partnering with KindHealth, we will continue to help financial institutions meet growing consumer needs with no additional operational burden. Together we can help these financial institutions offer sophisticated products and services that deepen relationships and position them to compete against megabanks for their fair share of the market.”

About KindHealth

Austin-based KindHealth has helped thousands of Americans get insured and saved them hundreds of thousands of dollars on their medical bills. Their digital savings platform provides smart insurance recommendations, medical bill auditing, prescription savings and more, solving the consumer's ongoing need for better, more intuitive ways to manage their healthcare spending. Visit https://www.kindhealth.co

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas with 500 employees, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this through branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting. For more information, please visit www.kasasa.com, or visit them on Twitter or LinkedIn.