CF Foundation Commits up to $14 Million in Funding to Expand Research Agreement With Synspira Therapeutics

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announced it is expanding its research collaboration with Synspira Therapeutics Inc., committing up to $14 million in additional funding to develop a non-porcine enzyme replacement therapy and a novel treatment to help fight drug-resistant infections.

The new funding will be used to advance preclinical development and early stage clinical trials for Synspira’s non-porcine enzyme replacement therapy, SNSP003. If successful, the enzyme therapy could offer a more effective alternative to people with cystic fibrosis who struggle with digestion. The funding will also advance the clinical development, including early stage clinical trials, of SNSP113, an inhaled treatment that could address difficult-to-treat infections, reduce inflammation in the lungs, and thin mucus.

“Despite the approval of new treatments for the underlying cause of CF, many people will continue to need therapies to address challenges such as pancreatic insufficiency and pulmonary complications,” said Michael Boyle, MD, president and chief executive officer of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “We are hopeful that these novel products will someday help address some of the persistent medical challenges that are still faced by people who are now living longer with CF.”

In 2017, the Foundation signed its first agreement with Synspira; with this new funding, the Foundation will have committed up to $22.55 million in total for the development of these drugs.

Complications in CF

Between 85 and 90 percent of people with CF suffer from pancreatic insufficiency and require enzymes before eating most foods. Pancreatic insufficiency occurs when thick, sticky pancreatic secretions block the release of enzymes needed to break down food for digestion.

People with CF are also susceptible to infections from bacteria, viruses, and fungi because their abnormally thick, sticky mucus traps these germs in the airways, and does not contain the same infection-fighting properties as normal mucus. This abnormal mucus provides an ideal environment for bacteria to form protective layers -- known as biofilms -- that make them more difficult to kill.

The CF Foundation is focused on advancing the next generation of transformative therapies to address complications, treat the underlying cause of CF for every person, and find a cure. Innovators who are interested in pursuing programs in cystic fibrosis can learn about our specific funding opportunities, including the Infection Research Initiative, Path to a Cure, and Therapeutics Development Awards.

About the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world's leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis. The Foundation funds more CF research than any other organization, and nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of Foundation support. Based in Bethesda, Md., the Foundation also supports and accredits a national care center network that has been recognized by the National Institutes of Health as a model of care for a chronic disease. The CF Foundation is a donor-supported nonprofit organization. For more information, visit cff.org.