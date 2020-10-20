Orthopedic Groups Continue to Select MedEvolve as Preferred Revenue Cycle Technology Provider

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedEvolve, Inc., a leading provider of data-driven solutions that provide unmatched transparency, automation and accountability for healthcare organizations, today announced the addition of five new orthopedic groups to its growing client base. Rebound Orthopedics and Neurosurgery, Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, The Bone and Joint Center and Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists have chosen MedEvolve’s data-driven practice management and workflow automation solutions to streamline operations, reduce the cost to collect and improve revenue capture.

Rebound Orthopedics and Neurosurgery decided to replace its existing practice management software with the MedEvolve platform to streamline workflows and speed accounts receivable timelines across its 75 providers and 16 locations in Portland, Ore. and southwest Washington.

“MedEvolve deeply understands the challenge of prioritizing billing functions around the actions that will produce the most ROI,” said Will Mowe, Executive Director of Rebound Orthopedics and Neurosurgery. “The best strategies go beyond simply throwing resources at patient accounts to get as much as you can, leveraging workflow automation will ensure the least amount of wasted effort.”

Adds Melissa Buessing, Practice Administrator with Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, a practice with 28 providers and nine locations: “The billing efficiencies that we expect to gain through the new workflow automation tools proved one of the strongest selling points for MedEvolve. We believe that one of the keys to our success is identifying the right business partners, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the MedEvolve team.”

Based in Albany, N.Y., The Bone and Joint Center chose MedEvolve practice management solutions for the system’s ability to seamlessly integrate with the practice’s existing EMR and streamline reporting across its 54 providers and seven locations.

“The MedEvolve practice management solution communicates more effectively with our EMR and supports more efficient access to clinical and business information,” said Bob Kleinbauer, Administrative Director with The Bone and Joint Center. “We believe the advanced automation and data-driven workflows provided through these tools will best position our practice for continued success going forward.”

The executive team at Steindler Orthopedic Clinic in Eastern Iowa shared a similar perspective. According to Patrick Magallanes, President and CEO, “Prior to implementing MedEvolve’s advanced analytics solutions, we relied on a third party to generate reports for us, which was inefficient, expensive, and cumbersome. We now have real-time access to data to drive our business decisions.”

Regarding the implementation process, Dr. Brent Overton, Steindler Partner, remarked, “The implementation of the MedEvolve solutions and integration with our EHR was so seamless that our 24 providers did not even notice we had gone live on a new system – a sign of careful preparation and strong execution.” Stephanie Vannevel, Revenue Cycle Operations Director at Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, echoed that sentiment: “The MedEvolve team has been there for us every step of the way to ensure a successful implementation – that our processes were aligned with best practices and everyone was properly trained on the system.”

Following aggressive growth in recent years, Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists is looking to MedEvolve solutions to streamline physician workflows and set a higher bar for revenue cycle efficiency when the organization goes live with the platform in early 2021 for their 29 providers.

“Our administrative team is excited about working smarter and reducing the number of ‘clicks’ needed to complete a patient encounter,” said Michael Prejean, CEO of Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists. “The MedEvolve solution and its robust analytics dashboards will also enable us to better monitor KPIs around revenue cycle and benchmarks across all our locations.”

A common theme across all of the orthopedic groups was the differentiator that set MedEvolve apart from other vendors: the company’s recent technological advances in revenue cycle management automation and data transparency. Once the orthopedic executives and physicians realized the opportunity for return on investment (ROI) through automation and advanced analytics, selecting MedEvolve became much clearer for them. In the current climate, the ability to monitor and measure staff productivity and effectiveness, streamline front and back-office workflows, reduce the cost to collect, and having total transparency into every dollar in the revenue cycle are keys to maintaining profitability.

Additionally, the investment and advancements the company has made in its flagship MedEvolve Practice Management software was an important driver in the decision-making process for all of the groups. Some of the reasons cited were being able to complete tasks with fewer clicks, the user-friendly interface, access to data, and the ability to view all necessary information to schedule or register a patient or process a payment on one screen.

“MedEvolve’s recent client growth is a testament to our company’s ability to bring to market data-driven solutions that transform operational dynamics in today’s healthcare organizations,” said Matt Seefeld, Executive Vice President of MedEvolve. “Especially during a year of unprecedented challenges, we appreciate the opportunity to partner with these leading providers to drive revenue-cycle efficiencies and improve bottom-line performance.”

“The strategic investments we’ve made in our technologies are fueling our growth, and the revenue and profitability growth of our clients,” said Matt Rolfes, Chief Executive Officer of MedEvolve. “I’m so proud of our dedicated teams at MedEvolve for their hard work and ingenuity, and so grateful for the support of our client practices.”

Click here to learn more about how MedEvolve is helping today’s providers work smarter, not harder and improve bottom-line performance.

About MedEvolve

MedEvolve empowers physician practices to work smarter with data-driven solutions that provide unmatched transparency, automation and accountability. Our suite of analytics software and services, including MedEvolve RCM Scorecard, is designed to uncover cash opportunities, identify problem areas and resolve issues quickly to improve financial, operational and clinical performance. MedEvolve’s Workflow Automation solutions eliminate the guess work from managing a practice’s revenue cycle and leverage AI to define what needs to be worked, when and by whom. In addition, MedEvolve offers Practice Management (PM) technology that can integrate with any EHR and, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) technology and services. Visit www.medevolve.com to learn more.