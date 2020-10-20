Aegis Software and Enlight Technology Form Reseller Partnership in Taiwan

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), today announces Enlight Technology Co., Ltd. has partnered with Aegis to resell FactoryLogix® software in Taiwan, extending Enlight’s solution portfolio from its focus on design and PLM to manufacturing operations in both the factory office and the factory floor.

Dennis Su, General Manager of Enlight Technology Co. Ltd. stated, "We are very excited to include Aegis’ solution as part of our offering to our customers in Taiwan, with the leading-edge Industry 4.0 intelligent factory solutions they require to achieve higher productivity, quality, and faster time to value. With the PCBA design, DFM, and analysis solutions we presently offer, FactoryLogix serves as a natural complement to rapidly transform ECAD/CAD data into superior data preparation, intelligent documentation, and configurable build processes in the Digital Manufacturing Engineering (DME) solution module. Additionally, FactoryLogix MES further enables our customers to manage their manufacturing operations on a single platform and serves as an essential system alongside their ERP and PLM platforms.”

Bob Miklosey, Managing Director Asia, of Aegis Software stated, “Aegis is fortunate to be working with Enlight, whose experienced team can introduce our powerful, best-in-class solution to manufacturers of all types throughout Taiwan. We look forward to making their customers’ factory operations more agile, responsive, smarter, and connected to humans and machines equally.”

About Enlight

Since 2013, Enlight Technology Co., Ltd. has been helping its customers with solutions and services centered on PCB layout and design. To learn more visit https://www.enlight-tec.com/.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform giving assembly manufacturers the performance, flexibility, control and visibility they require. Aegis software is used globally in more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, driving rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs.

Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com.