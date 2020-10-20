Mars Wrigley, Shake Shack, and Bounteous Share Digital Innovation Insights

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bounteous, Acquia’s 2019 Partner of the Year, today announced it will be joined by Mars Wrigley and Shake Shack in a keynote panel discussion at the very first virtual Acquia Engage. The group will discuss changing consumer needs during the pandemic and how their organizations responded with agility to create new digital innovations.

The panel discussion will feature Mars Wrigley Global Chief Information Officer, Romain Apert; Shake Shack VP of Digital Technology, Jeffrey Rausch; and Bounteous Founder and CEO, Keith Schwartz, author of the Co-Innovation Manifesto. Attendees will learn how category leaders like Mars Wrigley and Shake Shack have invested in response to the pandemic and created new digital products in record time through co-innovation partnerships.

“In an unprecedented year, category leaders are investing in digital transformation to gain a competitive advantage,” Schwartz said. “We’re excited to share what we’ve learned alongside our partners who’ve made bold bets to overcome challenges and address emerging customer needs.”

Shake Shack and Bounteous have partnered to respond to new consumer needs for touchless commerce experiences. The results include more than 300 percent growth in native app and web sales year over year and over 800,000 new customers through digital channels from the start of the pandemic through July 30. Shake Shack expects these innovations in its digital channels to remain a significant component of sales and ongoing growth.

The Mars and Bounteous co-innovation partnership produced TREAT TOWN™, the first-ever digital Halloween trick-or-treating experience. Created to save Halloween traditions for families and communities, TREAT TOWN™ is an immersive experience that lets families engage to collect their favorite candy, connect with friends, and visit U.S. attractions—all from the comfort of their own home. As customer demands have evolved, Mars’ co-innovation partnership with Bounteous allowed them to respond with the speed and agility of a category leader.

Bounteous enables partners like Acquia, Shake Shack, and Mars Wrigley to stay ahead of their competition through the Principles of Co-innovation. By aiming high, insisting on the best talent, moving quickly, committing to mastery, focusing on process excellence, expecting change, and planning with agility—these category leaders are poised for success.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms problem-solving partnerships with our clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.