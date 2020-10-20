UiPath and eSentire Partnership the First to Bring End-to-End Hyperautomation to Cybersecurity

NEW YORK and WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, and eSentire, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the first of its kind end-to-end security policy automation across multiple Microsoft Security services.

Marrying the power of the UiPath end-to-end platform for hyperautomation with eSentire’s MDR service further accelerates the speed at which eSentire stops cyberthreats for its customers. As the complexity and scale of cyberattacks grow, hyperautomation levels the playing field by reducing the volume of threats that require human intervention and enabling faster prevention, allowing security teams to focus on the more evasive and malicious threats. The solution is available to try now.

The eSentire MDR service is delivered from Atlas, a proprietary extended detection and response (XDR) platform purpose-built on cloud-native architecture, enabling end-to-end proactive security. Utilizing patented AI technologies, Atlas learns from expert SOC investigations and responses across eSentire’s global customer base, quickly extending protection to every customer with each specific detection. This ability to rapidly learn and work at cloud scale, combined with expert human actions, stops breaches, and reduces customer risk.

From native integration with UiPath robots, the Atlas platform through the new Cloud Automation Security Assistant now automates security policy creation, configuration, and updates for non-API accessible Microsoft services to replace the traditionally repetitive and error-prone manual work.

“The Cloud Automation Security Assistant combined with the UiPath platform for hyperautomation is a gamechanger for how we manage our Microsoft Cloud Application Security policies,” said Chris Pace, CEO, Centre Technologies. “With cyberattacks increasingly frequent with greater negative impact, attack automation is driving a lot of attack volume. Responding to these cyberattacks requires responsiveness and scale. This integration is very effective in dramatically reducing human time, while improving scale, repeatability, resiliency, and accuracy.”

“The need for intelligent understanding and action on large scale security data is becoming an integral part of every organization’s cybersecurity roadmap. Combining the intelligence of our Atlas XDR platform with UiPath RPA capabilities for Microsoft Security is only the beginning of what we will deliver to our customers with UiPath,” said Kerry Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, eSentire. “Our customers rely on us for leading-edge MDR solutions that provide the highest security efficacy and their peace of mind is our top priority. Through our partnership with UiPath, we are providing leading technologies to stop threats day in and day out, around the clock.”

According to Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services*, Gartner anticipates that “by 2025, 50 percent of organizations will be using MDR services for threat monitoring, detection, and response functions that offer threat containment capabilities.” The firm also named hyperautomation as its number one trend on Gartner’s list of Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020.** Hyperautomation brings together several components of process automation, integrating tools and technologies that amplify the ability to automate work. It starts with RPA at its core, and expands automation capability with AI, process mining, analytics, and other advanced tools.

Param Kahlon, UiPath Chief Product Officer commented: “Without automation, security teams have to deal with an increasing number of security alerts and potential incidents that require many hours of their valuable time to resolve. And because there are too many false positives, that time ends up being spent in vain. By combining our leading hyperautomation platform with the industry’s premier cloud-native MDR security platform, companies can now fully unlock enterprise-grade automation and worker productivity while better predicting behaviors and executing security protections faster and more effectively.”

*Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Pete Shoard, John Collins, Craig Lawson, Mitchell Schneider, August 26, 2020

** Smarter with Gartner, Gartner Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020, October 21, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., founded in 2001, is the category creator and world’s largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company, safeguarding businesses of all sizes with the industry-defining, cloud-native Atlas platform that removes blind spots and enables 24x7 threat hunters to contain attacks and stop breaches within minutes. Its threat-driven, customer-focused culture makes the difference in eSentire’s ability to attract the best talent across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud-native skill sets. Its highly skilled teams work together toward a common goal to deliver the best customer experience and security efficacy in the industry. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

Named a 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 company, UiPath was recognized as the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 and named the top company on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest growing public and private technology companies in North America.