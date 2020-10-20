Manufacturers, Distributors and MROs Using Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Stand to Gain B2B Integration Agility from Latest Clients First and Cleo Partnership

DALLAS & ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clients First Business Solutions of Texas, a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solutions for manufacturing, distribution and MRO customers, and Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration software, today announced a new partnership aimed at helping joint clients rapidly expand their digital ecosystems through a more agile cloud-based B2B integration solution, Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC).

The partnership stands to benefit companies in the U.S. that utilize Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, or Acumatica Cloud ERP. Such companies will now have access to CIC, a cloud-based platform for API and EDI integration that extends the reach of an ERP solution by enabling seamless end-to-end integration between other businesses, eCommerce solutions, online marketplaces, and other applications.

As a perennial early adopter of new technology and a member of the national Clients First consortium, and one of 7 U.S. locations, Clients First of Texas specializes in providing highly scalable business process solutions for manufacturers, make-to-order job shops, and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) businesses, as well as distribution companies, locally and worldwide

Michael Conti, Managing Director with Clients First of Texas, said, “Over the years we have implemented many integrations for our clients, but each company’s situation is unique. In Cleo we see a single-platform, highly flexible solution that significantly reduces downtime risk, is easy to adjust to suit the client’s need, and has a far shorter integration development cycle. As our manufacturing and distribution customers evolve their current ERP environments to embrace an increasing volume of B2B transactions, we are confident this partnership will show its true value.”

Bob Hoch, Strategic Account Manager, North America Channels for Cleo, added, “Cleo is continually expanding its focus on the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, and by teaming with Clients First of Texas we can complement their expertise in cloud ERP implementations by sharing the ecosystem integration capabilities of the Cleo Integration Cloud platform. Through our commitment to the Microsoft Dynamics customer base we look forward to helping our joint customers discover faster time-to-value as their ecosystems expand to include new integration use cases brought on by eCommerce and marketplace channels. Organizations can have the confidence and control over their integration strategy to ensure acceleration of team efficiency, process improvements, and new revenue streams.”

About Clients First

Clients First provides tailored, scalable business process management solutions and services for growing manufacturing and distribution companies so they can achieve enterprise-level results. With expert skills in platform, ERP, and data management, Clients First offers a transparent, flexible, proven methodology to deliver successful results, that realize customer goals, every time. By helping organizations properly match technology solutions to reach their objectives, within budget, and without ever trying to fit requirements into a mismatched product or service, Clients First is able to help customers run their business successfully, grow operations, improve efficiencies, identify market opportunities, and meet compliance requirements. Clients First software and service offerings are targeted toward global enterprise organizations and small to medium sized companies. For more information, visit www.cfbs-us.com.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.