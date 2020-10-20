Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Endorsement Partnership with Association for Corporate Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce the Association for Corporate Growth (“ACG”) selected Cambridge as the exclusive endorsed provider of foreign currency exchange and international payments solutions for the ACG worldwide membership.

Through this partnership, ACG’s 15,000 members and their respective companies, who qualify, will have the opportunity to gain access to and utilize Cambridge’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs, help them meet their stated financial goals and purchase products that may reduce the risk that currency market volatility may have on their respective business plans. Cambridge will also work with qualified ACG members to implement their strategies to manage and hedge against their currency market risks in a collaborative and active approach. Additionally, Cambridge’s award-winning trading platform will enable qualified ACG members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Cambridge is honored to be selected by ACG as a new endorsed partner and is committed to working with the ACG team to evolve this relationship in the years ahead. We are very confident that ACG members and their respective businesses will realize the benefits from improved access to our innovative currency hedging and cross-border accounts payable solutions,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “The team at Cambridge looks forward to helping ACG members and implement solutions for their cross-border payments and hedging needs that will allow them to further expand their businesses.”

“We are constantly seeking solutions that help our members operate leaner, faster and better,” said Tom Bohn, CEO and President of ACG. “Cambridge’s solutions simplify, strategizes and optimizes an area of the business that many companies aren’t even aware there may be both room for improvement and considerable cost-savings. We are confident that this partnership will provide another exceptional resource for our members during these extraordinary times.”

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments1, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Association for Corporate Growth®

Founded in 1954, ACG has 60 chapters across the globe. ACG’s worldwide network comprises 90,000 professionals within the middle market, including 15,000 members who serve as the investors, lenders, owners, executives and advisers to growing middle-market companies. ACG’s mission is to drive middle-market growth. The organization’s official publication, Middle Market Growth®, highlights stories important to the ACG membership.

1Cambridge Global Payments is the trade name of Cambridge Mercantile Corp.