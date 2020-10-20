SENTA Partners Completes 3rd Affiliation in Two Months Through Partnership With Valdosta ENT

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Ear Nose Throat & Allergy (“SENTA”) Partners is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with ENT & Allergy Associates of South Georgia and ENT of South Georgia Surgery Center (collectively, “Valdosta ENT”). SENTA is an ENT and allergy management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, and is committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of ENT and allergy practices in the South.

Valdosta ENT is led by Drs. Ron Allen, Tom Phillips and Ted Kanne. Valdosta ENT’s goal is to serve its patients and advocate for their best interests. The practice is the premier provider of specialty otolaryngology services across South Georgia and also offers patients tailored surgical solutions at its ambulatory surgery center. Valdosta ENT employs approximately 26 clinical and administrative staff between the clinical location and the surgery center, both located in Valdosta, Georgia. The physicians maintain an excellent reputation for providing first-class clinical and surgical care to their patients, and are well-respected in their community and their specialty, serving in leadership roles in the state medical society and regional physician networks.

“ENT & Allergy Associates of South Georgia has been involved in our local community for decades and our first priority is to serving our patients. Our practice was started by Dr. H. Briggs Smith and Dr. James Dennard in 1972. The focus from the beginning has been and will continue to be quality patient care delivered in a timely and compassionate manner. We believe SENTA is the right partner for us as we seek to provide our patients with the best possible medical and surgical care. SENTA’s management and operational expertise will support growth opportunities that expand our patient’s access to care and make us one of the premier medical employers in South Georgia,” said Dr. Ron Allen, a physician partner with Valdosta ENT who joined the practice in 1995.

“SENTA’s recent affiliation with Valdosta ENT is another incredible opportunity to partner with physicians that focus on clinical excellence and quality patient care, while providing the platform strategic access to a new geography. We welcome them to our quickly growing SENTA family,” said Dr. Shatul Parikh, Chief Medical Officer of SENTA Partners.

SENTA is actively pursuing affiliation opportunities across the South. To learn more about a partnership opportunity with SENTA, contact John Bennett, VP of M&A and Corporate Development at john.bennett@sentapartners.com.

About SENTA Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, SENTA Partners is an ENT and allergy management services organization. SENTA’s partner practice clinical mission is providing compassionate patient care and utilizing state-of-the-art treatments and procedures to ensure effective relief of a patient’s symptoms. SENTA supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital for growth with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. SENTA’s affiliate network consists of 55 providers at 24 clinical locations and 3 surgery centers throughout Georgia. SENTA is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm with investment and operating professionals in Chicago and Nashville. For more information about SENTA Partners, please visit: www.sentapartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and inorganic growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. More information about Shore Capital Partners can be found at www.shorecp.com.