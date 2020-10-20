Brookfield Renewable Ireland Selects PCI’s Enterprise Cloud Platform to Meet its Energy Billing Requirements

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brookfield Renewable Ireland has selected PCI’s Enterprise Platform for management of its energy billing requirements in the Irish power market.

As part of its agreement with Brookfield Renewable Ireland, PCI will deploy its specifically tailored, cloud-based, integrated platform that incorporates the PCI Billing Solution, and a breadth of capabilities including:

Management of complex bilateral contracts, such as power purchase agreements (PPA)

Contract settlements calculation engine to perform settlement allocation based on specific business rules

Interfaces with upstream and downstream systems

Comprehensive auditability with all data versions and updates stored for auditing requirements

Extensive workflow automation for invoice creation and management

Data extraction, reporting and drill-down capabilities

Platform extension to support Brookfield Renewable Ireland’s customer portal

Chief Commercial Officer at Brookfield Renewable Ireland, Ciaran O'Brien noted, “To support our business expansion, we needed a scalable and proven software platform. After extensive international evaluation, we selected PCI to be our long-term technology partner based on their expertise and unique solution offering, which aligned with our objective to provide best-in-class, connected, customer-centric solutions.”

“PCI is pleased to be partnering with Brookfield Renewable Ireland and is looking forward to creating value for their business operations with our time-tested, scalable cloud platform, and unparallel 24x7 customer support,” said PCI Vice President, Shailesh Mishra. “With this opportunity, PCI will further expand its global customer-base and views Ireland as a strategic growth market.”

The PCI Platform offers unmatched functionality for renewable energy players to optimize their portfolios, including co-optimization of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in wholesale power markets. PCI works with numerous renewable energy providers throughout the world, including, RWE Renewables, Iberdrola, Acciona, and BHE Renewables.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a 15,000-megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable’s Irish wind portfolio is a fully integrated development, operations and clean energy solutions business with 365 MW of operating capacity and a significant onshore wind development pipeline. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/our-businesses/renewable-power

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of energy trading software, superior customer support and value-added services for energy companies worldwide. Founded in 1992, PCI continues to refine and develop new software solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients which include renewable energy companies, investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities, energy marketers and traders, as well as independent power producers. More than half of all the power generated in the North America is optimized using the PCI Platform and over 60% of the Fortune 500 Energy and Utility firms in the U.S. are PCI clients. The firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK) with offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC) and Mexico City. To learn more about PCI, please visit www.powercosts.com.