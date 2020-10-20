Presidio, Eleveo Combination Solves Healthcare Compliance Needs for Children’s Hospital Colorado

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. & PRAGUE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presidio, with Eleveo has been selected as the solution of choice for Children’s Hospital Colorado after an extensive review with several established WFO vendors and potential partners.

With over 20 years’ experience, Presidio provides in depth knowledge of the contact center space and the integrations needed for world class service. Presidio was engaged with Children’s to upgrade and elevate their patient experience through a new Contact Center. Part of that journey was to explore and choose a new WFO (Workforce Optimization) partner to enhance Children’s quality assurance programs. Based on Children’s requirements and focus on patient experience, Presidio brought in longtime partner Eleveo to help fill the need.

“Presidio is a partner of several Children’s Hospitals across the US, and we are excited to bring that collective knowledge and experience to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Children’s is known for their world class patient care and leading-edge treatments. We look forward to bringing that same care and focus to their NextGen Contact Center. It is with the help of companies like Eleveo that we can bring these solutions to life, and enhance the hospitals ability to provide the caring touch families expect.” – Mike Papp, Senior Account Executive, Presidio.

Eleveo is a workforce optimization company that elevates every customer encounter for contact centers with solutions focused on revenue protection, workforce optimization, and compliance. Their solutions target many verticals in 90+ countries, however, their key strength is in contact center compliance and customer experience solutions for healthcare, finance, & telco making them a perfect match for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“We are honored to be selected as the vendor of choice for Children’s Hospital Colorado, based on our twenty-year track record of helping healthcare organizations improve patient experience and deliver transformational results. Eleveo proudly supports the Children’s mission and focus on providing the best possible care for kids through its world-class staff and facilities.” – Chase Tarkenton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Americas for Eleveo.

Eleveo’s rich suite of WFO solutions and 4th year Gartner Magic quadrant selection are compelling reasons why they are a major player in the contact center WFO and WEM space, but it’s their unflinching focus on their own customers experience that truly sets them apart. Eleveo has scored a +90 NPS for the trailing 365 days, and averaged greater than + 80 for several years. The number alone is impressive, but when you look at average NPS scores for brands that are beloved, it becomes clear that Eleveo is exceptional at customer support.

In the case of Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Eleveo product suite will help elevate patient care and quality, maintain recording, and PCI compliance in a single system by recording everything from voice calls to radio calls for life-flight. With a broad set of solutions for customer experience, quality management and compliance recording, Eleveo will protect revenue and elevate encounters for the hospital.

“We felt (Eleveo) would be easiest to work with as partners. The demonstration team listened to our needs and use cases and addressed these first and foremost. The team did not oversell what the product could or could not do without customizations. They did not try to sell us on features that were out of scope and of no interest.”

“Our technical team members believed the solution to be robust, integrated, scalable, and meeting compliance requirements seamlessly. The line managers, the team leaders that will be using the system on a day to day basis, all reported that the user interface was the most intuitive of the options. It looked like it would by far be the easiest to learn and use.” – Mike Maughlin, Manager of Performance Improvement for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

About Children’s Hospital Colorado:

At Children's Hospital Colorado, we see more, treat more and heal more kids than any hospital in our seven-state region. We're experienced and forward-thinking when it comes to the latest methods for diagnosis and treatment. This translates into less invasive treatment, less time, and less stress on you and your children. Our specially trained pediatric experts recognize that families are our partners, which is why we deliver family-centered care. By making the hospital very family-friendly, we make it easier for parents and siblings to be involved in the day-to-day medical, emotional and social needs of their child. Our hospital on Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora was designed and built to enhance our care for kids. Using data from an innovative type of study called evidence-based design, everything about our hospital was built to help us speed kids to recovery. From 100% private patient rooms to healing color therapy and views of nature, every detail of Children's Colorado was built to help kids get better faster and reduce stress on the whole family. Learn more at: https://www.childrenscolorado.org/about/

About Presidio:

Presidio is a leading IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Business Analytics, Cloud, Security & Emerging solutions. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we help them harness technology advances, simplify IT complexity and optimize their environments today while enabling future applications, user experiences, and revenue models.

About Elevēo:

Elevēo was formed to provide effective, simplified solutions for complex contact center problems. Our products provide only features needed to elevate contact center operations & processes, are built using modern frameworks and cloud-native technologies that scale & move with your business. Elevēo products are birthed from ZOOM International with its rich WFO history and award-winning products, services and reputation for service. Eleveo ® is a registered trademark of ZOOM International.

Find out more at: www.eleveo.com