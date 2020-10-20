GRC and Total Data Centre Solutions Partner to Expand Data Centre Liquid Immersion Cooling in Europe

AUSTIN, Texas & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the single-phase immersion-cooling authority® for data centres, today announces a new partnership contract with Total Data Centre Solutions (TDCS), a leading provider of mission critical and innovative infrastructure solutions for Data Centres throughout Europe and the Nordic region focused on carbon reduction and energy efficiency.

Through the partnership, TDCS will act as the agent for GRC in Europe, selling GRC’s ICEraQ® Micro-Modular, Rack-Based Immersion-Cooling Systems and ICEtank® Modular, Containerised data centres to clients primarily in the UK, the Nordic region, Germany and Luxembourg. Additionally, this new partnership now enables GRC to engage and support European data centre customers with a local European presence.

“GRC is delighted to partner with TDCS,” said Jim Weynand, Chief Revenue Officer, GRC. “The proliferation of AI, 5G, Edge computing, reduced carbon emissions, and more throughout Europe present new challenges for both legacy and new data centre builds. Our partnership with TDCS will ensure clients throughout Europe can seamlessly integrate immersion cooling into their existing infrastructures.”

After thoroughly assessing various immersion cooling solutions on the market, TDCS recognized that GRC’s immersion-cooling technology is a differentiator that brings value to their existing and potential clients. European clients can now acquire GRC’s immersion-cooling systems through TDCS in order to reduce energy use or power consumption, solve power and space density challenges, cut energy cooling costs significantly and place HPC compute close to where it’s needed and secure other benefits of GRC’s game-changing immersion-cooling solutions. Being the longest established immersion cooling company, with 11+ years’ experience and many blue-chip clients including The US Government, the US Air Force, and approved by most global server manufacturers – take out the fan and reap all the awards.

“It’s exciting to build this new partnership with GRC,” said Jonathan Evans, Founder of TDCS. “Joining GRC as an agent partner is an opportunity for us to offer clients best-of-breed single-phase liquid immersion cooling technology. We are passionate about reducing the carbon footprint and the OpEx of each, of our clients. The partnership of GRC and TDCS helps solve carbon and cost issues facing all data center owners and operators, which perfectly complements our sustainability portfolio of offerings from technologies to data centres."

About GRC

GRC is the immersion cooling authority®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data centre cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data centre design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in seventeen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other Edge Computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

About Total Datacentre Solutions

TDCS is an End to End Data Centre Consultancy, founded in 2002. Specialising in reducing a client’s IT carbon footprint and CapEx/OpEx with new technologies. TDCS comprises a team of data centre business professionals, many with 30+ years of industry experience. Our aim is to provide clients with innovative technologies to help reduce their carbon footprints and optimize their CapEx/OpEx. Visit https://www.totaldatacentresolutions.co.uk for more information