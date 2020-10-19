Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Annual Halloween Greeting Card Drive Kicks Off on CHLA.org

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trick or Treat? At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), Halloween is all about treats when it comes to its patients. Supporters and friends in the community, across the country and around the world are invited to take part in the hospital’s annual Halloween greeting card drive. Individuals can go to CHLA.org/Halloween from October 19-31 and create a special greeting card for the Halloween holiday by choosing from one of three designs (a cat, a dog and a bunny) and write a personal message of cheer to a patient.

Cards with special notes will then be printed out, laminated and hand-delivered by CHLA’s Child Life team to pediatric patients along with fun goody bags to celebrate the season. Los Angeles law firm Greenberg Glusker LLP has pledged to give $1 to the hospital for each card sent by October 31, committing up to $25,000.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital is not be able to hold its annual Pumpkin Party and costume dress-up for patients and families. Instead, the hospital will bring the party to the kids via a virtual program of Autumn-themed activities including music, dancing, pumpkin decorating, and arts and crafts. The virtual program, which patients can access on their in-room video monitors, is made possible thanks to corporate sponsorships from Dayle and Ken Roath, Delta Air Lines, Warner Bros., CBRE, Media West Realty and FOX’s hit series THE MASKED SINGER.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

