Fiorano drives Digital Transformation at Seylan Bank.

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiorano Software, a leading Enterprise Integration Middleware, API Management and Banking Solutions specialist, announced today that Seylan Bank, Sri Lanka has successfully implemented the Fiorano Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP), making it the first Sri Lankan bank to comprehensively expose all APIs as Web Services. The solution was implemented by Fiorano along with the local partner, Transnational Group.

“In 2019, Seylan embarked on an ambitious Digital Drive; moving to a microservices-based platform like Fiorano has helped in our journey towards integrating new technologies via Web Services on our ESB platform to integrate and develop new services faster with greater security and agility. We have made significant strides in advancing our IT security, data analytics via a bank wide comprehensive data warehouse, implementing cutting-edge advanced technologies and growing our digital footprint that has significantly increased convenience and security for our customers, while seeing a significant upward usage of our products and services,” said Harsha Wanigatunga, CIO, Seylan Bank.

“We are happy to have successfully completed the Fiorano middleware stack implementation at Seylan Bank,” said Sunimal Weerasooriya, Country Director, Transnational Group.

Fiorano HIP effortlessly integrated the bank’s Core Banking System, Finastra Equation, and Payment Switch (Euronet) on AS/400, iSeries IBM server, with other applications on Unix and Microsoft based systems.

About Seylan Bank:

Seylan Bank, the bank with a heart, was incorporated in 1987. Winner of the “Best Bank for Seamless Back-end Operations” and “Bank of the Year for Financial Inclusivity”, it has been at the forefront of innovation, growing to over US$2.84 Bn in assets. Ranked second for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global, it has been endorsed as financially stable with a Fitch long-term Rating of ‘A (lka)’. It is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index.

About Fiorano:

Fiorano Software, a Silicon Valley based Corporation, is a trusted provider of hybrid integration and API technology enabling interoperability, profitability and new revenue streams, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added resellers. Global companies including Federal Bank, NASA, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Canadia Bank and US Coast Guard have deployed Fiorano to drive innovation with solutions yielding unprecedented productivity.