KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BXMT 2020-FL3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to eight classes of BXMT 2020-FL3, a $1.0 billion CRE CLO. The transaction includes the post-closing ability to acquire loan participations related to the transaction collateral, modify up to 20 performing loans, and dispose of loans at par under certain circumstances.

The transaction will initially be collateralized by 26 loan participations which are collateralized by 71 properties. Principal proceeds may be used to acquire companion participations related to the transaction collateral, provided such participations have been funded and satisfy the replenishment criteria set forth in the indenture. The securitization also allows for the special servicer, at the direction of a BXMT subsidiary, as the directing holder, to approve certain borrower requested modifications of the performing loans, subject to certain restrictions and criteria.

The securitization includes an overcollateralization (OC) cash diversion test as well. If the test is not satisfied on a payment date, interest proceeds remaining after interest is paid to the Class E notes will be used to pay down the principal balances of the Class A through E notes in sequential order until the tests are satisfied.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction involved evaluation of property cash flows and values within the loan pool using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. The results of the analysis yielded KBRA values that were, on a weighted average basis, 38.0% and 49.5% lower than the appraisers’ as-is and stabilized values, respectively, and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 122.9%. The results of this analysis were utilized in the application of our U.S. CMBS Multi-Borrower Rating Methodology. The analysis also included quantitative and/or qualitative review of the various structural features of the transaction as well as a review of the legal documents, the results of which were incorporated into our ratings assignment process.

