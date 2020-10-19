Datasite Enters Agreement to be Acquired by CapVest

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datasite® (the “Company”), has entered into an agreement to be acquired by funds managed by CapVest Partners LLP (“CapVest”), an international private equity firm.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Datasite is a leading SaaS provider for the mergers & acquisitions (M&A) industry, with more than 750 employees in 25 locations across 13 countries. Over the last five years, Datasite has built a rapidly growing customer base in over 180 countries and its award-winning products and services make it a truly global player in this market. In 2019, Datasite increased revenue by more than 30% as it facilitated close to 10,000 deals.

The transaction represents an important milestone for Datasite, which empowers dealmakers around the world with the tools they need to succeed across the entire deal lifecycle, including its core due diligence application, Datasite Diligence™, its application to aid the preparation of transactions, Datasite Prepare™, its application for optimizing the early stage marketing process, Datasite Outreach™, and the first dedicated buy-side application, Datasite Acquire™.

“This is an exciting day for the entire Datasite family – employees, customers and industry partners alike – and further solidifies the company’s position as a leading SaaS provider for the global M&A community,” said Datasite CEO, Rusty Wiley. “We have the best people and the best technology, making transactions faster, simpler, and more secure. CapVest’s long track record of transforming the size and scale of their portfolio companies and enabling them to realize their potential makes them an exciting partner for our next phase of growth. We look forward to bringing new products to address our customers’ pain points and increase efficiency.”

Christopher Campbell, Partner, CapVest added, “Rusty and the team have done a fantastic job in transforming Datasite into a leading platform, providing essential services to dealmakers around the world. With the recent launch of the Prepare, Outreach, and Acquire products to augment the Company’s flagship Diligence offering, Datasite is the comprehensive solution provider for the dealmaking community. We look forward to bringing additional innovative products to market to continue to address customer needs.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Datasite, and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer Feld served as legal advisor to the Company.

CapVest was advised by William Blair (financial advisor), Kirkland & Ellis LLP (legal), KPMG LLP (financial & due diligence), GRAPH Strategy (commercial due diligence) and West Monroe Partners (technical due diligence).

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close in Q4 2020.

About Datasite

Datasite is a leading SaaS provider for the M&A industry, empowering dealmakers around the world with the tools they need to succeed across the entire deal lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com

About CapVest

CapVest is a leading international private equity investor that partners with ambitious companies supplying essential goods and services to transform their businesses. As an active and patient investor, CapVest has established a strong record of success in delivering attractive returns by working closely with management in transforming the size and scale of its portfolio companies through a combination of organic and acquisition led growth. For more information, visit www.capvest.co.uk