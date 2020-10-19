Midwest Retail Properties Signs 10-Year Lease With Regional Furniture Chain for 13,325 sf

CASSVILLE, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Retail Properties (“MRP”) is excited to announce a 10-year lease with Westco Home Furnishings Co. for 13,325 square feet in Cassville, MO. Westco Home Furnishings is a well-established regional furniture retailer with 12 Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma locations. MRP owns and manages Cassville Plaza, a Walmart-Anchored retail center with national credit tenants, Tractor Supply and Dollar Tree, in Cassville, Missouri. Westco Home Furnishings is relocating from its current location on 8th Street to Cassville Plaza.

MRP’s construction administrator, Tom Heintz, is working with the team at Westco to manage the retailer's build-out. Westco hopes to be open for business in February 2021 at their new location.

Westco Home Furnishings was founded by Mr. Dail West in 1944. The first small store was located on Main Street in Miami, Oklahoma and was known as Miami Sales Company. Furniture was added in 1955 with the opening of Commerce Sales Company in Commerce, Oklahoma. Westco has continued to grow over the years and now has stores in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. Additional information can be found at westcohomefurnishings.com.

Midwest Retail Properties is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states. Additional information can be found at www.mrpstl.com.