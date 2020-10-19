New “Rodents Revealed” Project Exposes Just How Talented Mice and Rats Truly Are

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rodents are one of the most prevalent and dangerous public health pests in the country. They infest approximately 21 million U.S. homes each winter, and, while small, can cause big problems. This Rodent Awareness Week, October 18-24, 2020, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is educating the public on how to protect against the dangers rodents pose through their newest project, Rodents Revealed.

“It’s one thing to hear that mice can fit through a hole the size of a dime, but to actually see it with your own eyes is remarkable, and also quite alarming,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “Rodents Revealed sheds light on just how easy it is for rodents to spread disease and cause significant property damage, underscoring the importance of prevention.”

Mice and rats can transmit 200 pathogens and 35 diseases to humans and can trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. They can also cause significant structural damage by chewing through materials like plastic, wood and sheetrock and have been known to also chew through wiring, putting buildings at risk of electrical fires.

To help protect against these threats, NPMA recommends the following tips:

Insert door sweeps and repair damaged screens

Screen vents and openings to chimneys

Seal cracks and holes on the outside of the home

Replace loose mortar and weather stripping

Store food in airtight containers and dispose of garbage regularly

Keep attics, basements and crawl spaces well-ventilated and dry

Repair leaking pipes and clogged drains

Inspect all packaging for damage before bringing into the home

Store firewood at least 20 feet away from the home

Contact a licensed pest control professional if an infestation is suspected

For more information about rodents, please visit RodentsRevealed.PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.