ESSENCE and Higher Heights Amplify the Stories and Voices of Black Women in the Final Weeks Leading to Election 2020

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ESSENCE, the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and communities, and Higher Heights, the leading national organization exclusively dedicated to advancing Black women’s political power by ensuring they have the tools to engage, advocate and lead, announced that they have joined forces to serve as a hub for the amplification of Black women's voices and issues in the final weeks leading to Election Day 2020.

Ahead of next month's election, Black women are expected to again be one of the most powerful voting blocs in the country. From grassroots activists to community advocates and celebrities, Black women are using the strength of their voices and networks to make a critical impact this election cycle.

The newly formed Higher Heights and ESSENCE partnership will create a platform for opinion pieces, essays, and video content from national, state, and local Black women leaders, elected officials, activists and everyday women helping to uplift and lead their communities.

“We are excited about partnering with ESSENCE to tell the stories of Black women as we head towards Election Day," said Glynda C. Carr, CEO of Higher Heights. "The road to 2020 is powered by Black women, and as we enter these final weeks, we understand that there is much at stake as we prepare to exercise our power at the polls. The space we are creating with ESSENCE will allow Black women to have a community to demonstrate our collective power for change in our communities and nation."

“Black women collectively hold the safety, success, and security of their families and communities in our custody, ever more so today amidst the compounded pandemics of COVID-19, economic instability, police brutality, social unrest, and racial injustice." Said Caroline Wanga, Interim CEO of ESSENCE Communications, Inc. "ESSENCE is proud to partner with Higher Heights to continue creating new platforms that provide the support and resources for active civic engagement in a season marked by a monumental and critically historic election. ESSENCE continues to be committed to our 50-year legacy of always listening to, representing and amplifying like-minded and mission-aligned community voices.”

Some of the Higher Heights and ESSENCE features will include:

Highlighting key races in which Black women are running for office across the country;

Published pieces by thought leaders and everyday women about their Election 2020 experiences;

Debate and Election Night Watch Parties

The partnership also will include the streaming of the new livestream show, “The Sip Hour”, created by five preeminent Black women-led national organizations that have partnered to create compelling content to gather Black women online across the country to be informed, engaged, to take action, and practice self-care and joy during the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 election, The show’s hosts from The Advancement Project Action Fund, BlackPAC, Higher Heights for America, National Women’s Law Action Fund, and The League Action gather bi-weekly to bring together Black women thought leaders and innovators across sectors from government, non-profit and corporate to entertainment, culture, and lifestyle. The show has featured guests such as Sen. Kamala Harris, Joy Ann Reid, Star Jones, Valerie Jarett, and others.

Join Higher Heights and Essence on Thursday, October 22nd, at 8 P.M. (ET) for pre and post Presidential Debate analysis in our #BlackWomenLead2020 Spin Room.

About Higher Heights:

Higher Heights for America is the only national organization providing Black women with a political home exclusively dedicated to harnessing their power to expand Black women’s elected representation and voting participation, and advance progressive policies.

Higher Heights is building the political power and leadership of Black women from the voting booth to elected office and creating the environment for Black women to run, win and lead.

Learn more: https://www.higherheightsforamerica.org

About Essence Communications Inc.:

Essence Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more than 31 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence Ventures, an independent Black-owned, consumer technology company merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural and lifestyle needs of people of color.