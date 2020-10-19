Free Online Concert Premiering October 27 Featuring Russell Dickerson, Liz Rose, Jordan Reynolds and Phil Barton to Benefit Fallen Heroes’ Families at Songwriters Café Sponsored by O’Charley’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Folded Flag Foundation is proud to announce the third installment of the Songwriters Café – a series of free online concerts sponsored by O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with locations across 17 states, that benefit families of our country’s fallen heroes.

The Tuesday, Oct. 27 concert will feature:

Westwood One’s Elaina Smith, known for her popular radio show Nights With Elaina on 103.3 Country, will be the host of the show.

“What a great way to raise money for the families of our country’s fallen heroes” said Russell Dickerson. “It’s always a blast to get together with other amazing songwriters and do what we love to do. This time, we are able to sing our songs for the benefit of these families. I’m hoping as many people as possible from around the country watch and contribute what they can.”

“The Songwriters Café is a wonderful event helping raise money for such a great cause,” said Liz Rose. “I want to thank Folded Flag and O’Charley’s for coming up with this idea. It makes for a special night.”

“The families of our fallen heroes deserve all the respect and support we can give,” added Jordan Reynolds. “Performing our songs in an effort to raise money and awareness for Folded Flag means the world to me.”

“In times like these, we could all use a little entertainment to help brighten things up,” said Phil Barton. “When you can combine a concert with a deserving cause, it’s a win for everyone involved.”

The third Songwriters Café will be an hour-long performance that will premier concurrently on SongwritersCafe.com and the O’Charley’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8pm est/7pm cst. While the performance is free to watch, viewers are encouraged to make a donation through a featured Donate Now button, via text by texting FFF to 76278 or by going to www.foldedflagfoundation.org/donate. All proceeds will go to Folded Flag which is structured as a non-profit Foundation with 100% of donations going to beneficiaries and no administrative costs.

“This upcoming edition of the Songwriters Café is going to be a fantastic event,” said Kim Frank, president, The Folded Flag Foundation. “We have a great lineup of artists, and I’m confident we’ll have a big audience. None of this would be possible without O’Charley’s. We are extremely thankful for their ongoing support and valuable partnership.”

“The Songwriters Café has been a resounding success and we look forward to continuing that momentum with this third installment,” said Craig Barber, CEO of O’Charley’s. “Getting such a talented group of artists together to help raise money for these amazing families is rewarding for all of us at O’Charley’s to support. We hope that viewers will donate what they can while they enjoy this performance.”

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the families of our country’s fallen heroes. The concert broadcast coincides with O’Charley’s Give $5 Get $5 campaign. Now through Veterans Day (Nov. 11), each guest who donates $5 to Folded Flag on their dine-in check will receive a $5 voucher toward a future in-store purchase and guests who donate $5 online will get $5 off their order.

O’Charley’s has committed to hosting a series of free concerts to benefit The Folded Flag Foundation throughout the summer and fall as part of their larger “Hometown Heroes” philanthropic endeavors. Previous Songwriters Café performances have featured Thompson Square, Lance Miller, and Bobby Tomerlin in the inaugural performance and Abby Anderson, Tenille Arts, Jennifer Denmark, and Allison Veltz in the ‘Women of Country Music’ installment – these shows can be found at SongwritersCafe.com and the O’Charley’s Facebook page.

About the Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of the U.S. military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations. To learn more about the Folded Flag Foundation, visit www.foldedflagfoundation.org.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.