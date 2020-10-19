42 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to Working Mother Magazine’s Top Wealth Advisor List

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial today announced that 42 financial advisors were named to Working Mother Magazine’s 2020 list of the “Top Wealth Advisor Moms” in the country. The list recognizes women financial advisors with children in the home under the age of 21 who represent high levels of professionalism and success in the business. The advisors are ranked based on assets under management, revenue, industry experience, client retention and regulatory and compliance record.

“The women on this list consistently bring the best of Ameriprise to their clients by helping them stay focused on their long-term financial goals,” said Deirdre McGraw, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Community Relations at Ameriprise. “We celebrate their success as working mothers who deliver an exceptional level of care and commitment to their families and clients.”

“Amid the pandemic, families across the country have needed to adapt as the demands of work and life have intersected in ways that we never expected,” said Camille Gagliardi, Ameriprise private wealth advisor in West Hartford, Connecticut who was profiled in Working Mother Magazine here. “Decisions about school, work, childcare and life in general has become exceptionally complicated for families cross the county. It’s times like these that underscore the importance of having a written financial plan. For my clients, we’ve been able to focus on what’s important to them and make sure their investments align with their priorities.”

Ameriprise is committed to being the firm of choice for women in the financial services industry. As part of its strategy to recruit, retain, develop and engage a diverse- workforce, the company hosts annual Women’s Advisor Summits and sponsors the Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network.

Source: Working Mother, “Working Mother Top Wealth Advisor Moms” Sept. 29, 2020

This listing is based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, selected by their firms, which is then submitted to and judged by SHOOK Research. Key factors and criteria include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and credentials/years of professional experience. SHOOK Research considered wealth advisors who are mothers with children living at home and under the age of 21. Portfolio performance is not a factor. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither Working Mother nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking.

