CORRECTING and REPLACING AFCO Announces an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Nuvoda to Expand Wastewater Treatment Offerings to Food and Beverage Processors in the U.S.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first paragraph of the press release should read: AFCO, a Zep Company, announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Nuvoda, a leader in innovative solutions in water and wastewater treatment, delivering sustainable, renewable technologies (instead of: AFCO, a Zep Company, announced an exclusive supply agreement with Nuvoda, a leader in innovative solutions in water and wastewater treatment, delivering sustainable, renewable technologies.)

The updated release reads:

AFCO ANNOUNCES AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH NUVODA TO EXPAND WASTEWATER TREATMENT OFFERINGS TO FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROCESSORS IN THE U.S.

Includes Innovative Mobile Organic Biofilm (MOBTM) Technology Allowing for Greater Wastewater Treatment Capacity at a Lower Energy Cost for Customers

AFCO, a Zep Company, announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Nuvoda, a leader in innovative solutions in water and wastewater treatment, delivering sustainable, renewable technologies.

AFCO, a leading food safety and biosecurity specialty chemical company, will provide Nuvoda’s award winning MOBTM (Mobile Organic Biofilm) process to Food & Beverage customers and other stakeholders across the U.S. The MOBTM process is a novel, organic and sustainable wastewater treatment innovation that improves settleability and increases treatment capacity, while delivering enhanced nutrient removal and process stability.

“Wastewater treatment that delivers high quality effluent is critical for AFCO’s customers, making Nuvoda’s innovation and expertise an excellent complement to AFCO’s existing cleaning, sanitation, and water treatment solutions,” said Todd Cornwell, Vice President of AFCO Water Group. “The partnership with Nuvoda will strengthen our offerings by providing innovative products to our customers and ensure these facilities are emitting cleaner water.”

Nuvoda has a strong track record of solving complex wastewater problems through innovation and industry expertise. The company’s MOBTM technology is an award-winning, robust, microbiological approach proven to be an effective treatment for industrial wastewater, while minimizing negative impacts of sanitizer chemistry. Most notably, the MOB™ technology can be easily retrofitted into plants that were not originally designed for microbiological treatment, a significant advantage over existing wastewater treatment options and mitigates the need for a large capital investment.

“At Nuvoda, we focus on research and development of technologies that are renewable, minimize environmental impact, and reduce energy consumption, while allowing our customers to meet all of their effluent permits,” said Jason Calhoun, Chief Technology Officer of Nuvoda. “Because we share this same mission, we’re excited to welcome AFCO as an ongoing partner after working together for the past five years, to deliver superior support and cutting-edge technologies for our customers in the food and beverage market.”

AFCO/Nuvoda has a team of highly qualified field sales personnel that can assess new or existing customers’ wastewater treatment programs via a pilot plant test. Interested clients can reach out to our sales team at water@afcocare.com for additional information.

About AFCO

AFCO, a Zep Company, focuses on food safety through local SQF & HACCP-educated Reps who provide technical service and support through the Assure™ Sanitation Program. AFCO offers high-quality food industry cleaners and sanitizers, antimicrobial intervention, biofilm removers, equipment systems, and more. Zep Inc. is a premium global industrial specialty chemicals producer serving business-to-business and select consumer markets. Zep’s product portfolio includes anti-bacterial and industrial hand care products, sanitizers, cleaners, degreasers, deodorizers, disinfectants, automotive appearance and maintenance chemicals, floor finishes, and pest and weed control products. Zep is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Nuvoda

Nuvoda is a leader in innovative solutions in water and wastewater treatment delivering sustainable, renewable technologies geared directly toward increasing capacity and lowering costs. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with research and manufacturing centers in Blacksburg, VA and Cameron, NC.