Revature and UiPath Announce Strategic Partnership

Revature, the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, today announced its partnership with UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. A first of its kind for UiPath in North America, the partnership will build a trained and certified talent pipeline for the RPA ecosystem through Revature's Instructor-Led (ILT) training programs. In addition, Revature will provide upskilling, reskilling and workforce transformation to enterprise customers to prepare the RPA workforce as they adapt to the evolving requirements of the digital economy.

Through the partnership, Revature will recruit, train, certify, and place new graduates from its network of 700+ university and college partners across the United States Revature Associates will work on projects for the company’s enterprise customers as certified RPA developers and professionals.

Revature will also offer customized, instructor-led RPA training based on the UiPath official curriculum and content as part of its Workforce Transformation program - allowing enterprises to invest in reskilling and upskilling their technical and non-technical employees. Over the past several years, enterprises have relied on RPA to help drive efficiency, eliminate mundane repetitive work and eradicate errors in business processes. UiPath has helped developers launch their careers with RPA, an industry that continues to accelerate as enterprises launch their business transformation initiatives, resulting in a strong demand for UiPath talent.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with UiPath, the prominent leader in the RPA space. The digital environment we are in today has influenced enterprises to become more reliant on RPA, allowing them to streamline operations and reduce costs,” says Ashwin Bharath, Chief Executive Officer at Revature. “There is a big misconception when it comes to automation and the future of work. The tech industry will still need to properly train talent to help mitigate challenges with evolving technology and operations, and that is where Revature and UiPath strongly align. We are both proudly committed to training, upskilling, and reskilling next generation talent.”

Revature has trained over 7,000 software engineers in 54 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities across 48 states, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout the U.S. The company leverages its nationwide university partnership network to develop the most in-demand technology skills by providing training and certification courses to a diverse pool of students, further enabling them with the ability to acquire the soft and hard skills needed to successfully launch a career in tech.

“The UiPath Platform enables users with the ability to deploy software robots to increase efficiencies, improve quality of work, and boost business productivity across the business”, says Alok Shrivastava, UiPath Vice President of Learning. “We believe that every individual will need to develop RPA skills at various levels to increase their personal efficiency as well as that of their teams and organizations.”

About Revature

Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 7,000 software engineers in 54 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout the U.S.

Revature’s mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging and rewarding software development projects across the United States. Revature has committed to training one million developers over the next decade.

