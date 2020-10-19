Citi Launches “True Name” Feature with Mastercard Across the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Citi announced that it is offering transgender and non-binary people the ability to use their chosen name on eligible credit cards. This launch, in conjunction with Mastercard, provides eligible U.S. Branded credit card customers with the option to use their self-identified chosen first name on credit cards.

Effective immediately, eligible existing credit cardmembers will be able to request a new credit card, which displays their chosen name. In the coming weeks, customers will also be able to be serviced by their chosen name when they call into customer service and also across online and mobile access points.

“At Citi, we are passionate about helping to ensure our customers feel recognized, accepted and empowered to be their true selves,” said Carla Hassan, Citi Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re incredibly proud to launch the True Name feature, through our relationship with Mastercard, because we strongly believe that our customers should have the opportunity to be called by the name that represents who they really are.”

“Since introducing the True Name feature, we’ve received incredible feedback from our partners and allies within the transgender and non-binary communities on how the capability has eased a major pain point in their lives,” said Cheryl Guerin, EVP marketing & communications for Mastercard. “By working with Citi and its significant network, we’re thrilled that we’ll be able to extend the reach and impact of the True Name initiative.”

Citi’s launch of Mastercard’s True Name feature is an extension of the bank’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. Not only is Citi an active advocate for LGBTQ+ equality – most recently signing an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to prohibit workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the United States and a letter to the Prime Minister advocating for trans equality in the United Kingdom – but we are committed to helping create an equitable and inclusive culture, where we all recognize and respect how our identities affect our experiences. Also, for sixteen consecutive years, Citi has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national survey that benchmarks corporate policies and practices for LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

To learn more, visit citi.com/updatemyname.

