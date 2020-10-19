BARDA reselects ICON as preferred partner to help strengthen US emergency preparedness and response

DUBLIN, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and government and public health organisations, has been re-selected by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to continue being part of its exclusive Medical Countermeasures Clinical Studies Network (CSN).

BARDA, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is responsible for developing medical countermeasures to secure the U.S. against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, as well as pandemic influenza and emerging infectious diseases. The CSN provides BARDA partners with vital technical and regulatory assistance to develop vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices to prevent or treat the medical consequences of these threats.

ICON continues to be a part of The Clinical Trials Planning and Execution component of the CSN, responsible for planning and executing clinical studies to support medical countermeasure development.

“We are proud to be re-selected for this important work, and to play our part in developing medical countermeasures to save lives, and keep people safe,” said Dr James Cummings, President, ICON Government and Public Health Solutions. “ICON is a world-leader in drug development, and our teams have worked on vaccines and therapeutics for every major pandemic in the last 30 years. We look forward to continuing to make our clinical expertise available to BARDA partners as part of the Medical Countermeasures Clinical Studies Network.”

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently operates from 94 locations in 40 countries and has approximately 15,250 employees as of September 30, 2020.

Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON/ICLR-G