AI Start-Up TEAL and CorionX Join Hands to Develop a Sustainable Crypto Currency System

ZUG, Switzerland & BOCHOLT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEAL, the smart blockchain ecosystem, is partnering with CorionX, the Corion Foundation that supports stablecoin and DeFi awareness through its #MoneyInTheRightDirectionMovement. The aim of the partnership is to develop a sustainable crypto currency system for the TEAL Marketplace and other decentralized services. The partnership will consist of the joint development of a sustainable monetary system while broadening public awareness about the functioning and possibilities of the blockchain technology for businesses.

The first application of a jointly developed sustainable crypto currency system is the TEAL Marketplace, a decentralized marketplace with social network functions,connecting consumers with the best recommendations, and merchants with the most suitable customers through proprietary artificial intelligence. The partnership enables TEAL to take a further step towards offering decentralized finance services, which would allow for a clear reduction in time to market. The TEAL Coin that serves as an economically flexible currency on the marketplace will serve as a powerful showcase of the opportunities of a hybrid coin that is neither fixed nor speculatively traded.

Miklos Denkler, Board Member at CorionX: “We are very excited about our new partnership with TEAL. By setting a strong example, the revolutionary TEAL Marketplace truly has the capability to show the potential of sustainable crypto currency systems to the rest of the world. This way, our collaboration will be able to advance the goals we set out to achieve with our foundation.”

Klaus Holthausen, co-founder and CEO of TEAL: The synergies that this cooperation provides are very promising. The knowledge on monetary theory that CorionX brings to the table is incredibly valuable for further developing our ecosystem. I am very happy that TEAL in return can contribute to realizing CorionX’s vision. A vision we strongly share.”

ABOUT TEAL AI AG

TEAL is the smart blockchain ecosystem from Europe. TEAL interlinks the decentralized structure of the blockchain with a tried and tested, associative AI and thus creates a large number of new potential applications for consumers and companies. The first solution within the smart blockchain ecosystem is the TEAL Marketplace. On this marketplace, the blockchain enables immediate and transparent transactions between user and brand. At the same time, each party retains ownership of its data. The associative AI ensures that search results and recommendations match the actual wishes of users. https://teal.digital