 Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. to Participate in SPACInsider-ICR Webinar on October 22nd at 2pm ET

NEW YORK & CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. (“Onyx”), owner and operator of a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive market, “CARiD.com,” which has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced that the two companies will participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider and ICR on October 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Learn more and register for the event at:

https://icrinc.zoom.us/webinar/register/1716027793907/WN_rGzbsInrRUaAlE3lb4rxog

Participants in the webinar will include:

Edwin Rigaud, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Darryl McCall, President, Legacy Acquisition Corp

Rick White, Director, Legacy Acquisition Corp

Prashant Pathak, Chairman of Onyx

Antonino Ciappina, operating as the Chief Executive of Onyx

Kailas Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer of Onyx

With CARiD, Onyx has developed a distinctive proprietary technology platform for digital commerce and fulfillment, relying on insights extracted from nearly 14 billion data points, a physical footprint network comprising over 2,500 shipping locations, nearly 5,000 active brands, and machine-learning algorithms for complex fitment industries such as vehicle parts and accessories. In announcing their definitive business merger agreement with Legacy, Onyx is positioned to accelerate further growth with new cash funding resulting from the business combination as it looks to increase its already significant footprint in the auto aftermarket industry.

Onyx’s proprietary fitment data and algorithms used in CARiD.com and other verticals (such as MOTORCYCLEiD, TRUCKiD, and BOATiD) compiled over the past decade, combined with its substantial investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, provide online consumers with an enhanced user experience featuring a breadth of offerings and service levels (including search capabilities, training and learning, and provision of data suppliers to enhance their product information), positioning it as a key leader in the already $400+ billion auto aftermarket industry.

The transaction values Onyx at an estimated enterprise value of $331.1 million, which represents a 0.7x EV / 2021E Revenue multiple, a discount to primary publicly-listed peer, PRTS’, EV / 2021E Revenue multiple of 1.2x1 and a 16.9x EV / 2021E Adjusted EBITDA multiple, a discount to PRTS’ EV / 2021E Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 25.1x1. As of June 30, 2020, CARiD was well-capitalized with approximately $45.7 million of cash on the balance sheet. CARiD’s existing common shareholders are rolling 100% of their equity in CARiD, which represents 67.1% of the pro forma company. The transaction is expected to close November 2020.

About Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp.

Onyx is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Onyx was founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market. Onyx has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings, and continued digital commerce innovation. For more information please visit www.onyx.com and www.carid.com.

About Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Legacy raised $300 million in November 2017 and its securities are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). At the time of its listing, Legacy was the only Special Purpose Acquisition Company on the NYSE led predominantly by African American managers and sponsor investors. Legacy was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Legacy is sponsored by a team of proven leaders primarily comprised of former Procter & Gamble executives and is supported by a founder/shareholder group of proven operationally based value builders. These executives have extensive experience in building brands and transforming businesses for accelerated growth. Legacy’s founders and management expectation is that Legacy will serve as a role model for African Americans and other underrepresented business leaders to achieve success not just in the executive ranks of large Corporations, but also as entrepreneurs in the productive use of capital through mergers and acquisitions on Wall Street. For more information please visit www.LegacyAcquisition.com.

About SPACInsider

SPACInsider is a trusted intelligence and analysis provider specializing in the Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) asset class. SPACInsider’s mission is to be the best-in-class source for SPAC information benefiting investors, SPAC teams, bankers and service providers. The company provides comprehensive data covering the SPAC transaction universe, along with detailed analysis and coverage of IPO and acquisition events. SPACInsider is led by Kristi Marvin, a career investment banker with over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, who began working on SPACs in 2005.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 650 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. ICR also advises on capital markets transactions through ICR Capital, LLC. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

1 Based on Wall Street analyst consensus estimates as of 10/12/20.